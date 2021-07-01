China's Xian H-20 Stealth Bomber: Here's what we know so far

Amid the rising tensions between India and China, the latter recently conducted the final trials of the Xian H-20 strategic stealth bomber at its Hotan airbase, opposite eastern Ladakh. The Chinese H-20 stealth bomber might be aimed at ending the edge that India gained through the acquisition of Rafale jets.

The final trials began on 8 June 2021 and concluded on 22 June 2021, the 100th year of the formation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In early 2021, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) shared a video that may have included teaser footage of the Xian H-20 stealth bomber which yet to be officially unveiled.

Key Highlights:

1- H-20 strategic stealth bomber with stealth features and long endurance is the first dedicated bomber developed by China.

2- It has the capability to carry heavy payloads that can dodge the 'detect and disable radar' capability of Rafale aircraft.

3- It is believed to have a maximum range of around 5,000 miles and capable of carrying upwards of 10 tons of munitions.

4- The design of the aircraft is not entirely new and can be compared to the B-2 Spirit bomber and B-21 Raider of the U.S. Air Force.

5- After the U.S. and Russia, China became the third country in the world to possess stealth technology for fighters.

Features of H-20 strategic stealth bomber

1- It has a weapon bay, two adjustable tail wings, an airborne radar at the front and two stealth air intakes on each side.

2- It is covered with radar-absorbent material.

As per reports, the bomber may be equipped with either conventional or nuclear missiles. It may have a maximum take-off weight of at least 200 tonnes and a payload upwards of 45 tonnes.

The reports also suggest that the aircraft may fly at subsonic speeds and may be armed with up to four hypersonic stealth cruise missiles.

Once operational, the aircraft may prove to be a game-changer as it may be able to target U.S. overseas territories including Guam and may even reach Hawaii.

