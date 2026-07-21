The average age of a successful sports personality across the globe is around 27 or 28. It means that most of the athletes reach the peak of their career in mid twenties.

But a very small group of teenagers have managed to atain this feat at the age of 19 or even before they turn 19.

One of the most recent names to add in the list is of youngest sports persons is of Lamine Yamal. He became a FIFA World Cup 2026 winner at the age of 19 years and 6 days.

8 Youngest Teenagers Who Won Major Senior Championships

Here are some of the many names of young athletes who won major international tournaments in the senior category before turning 20: