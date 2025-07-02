ACPDC Merit List 2025 Released: Download Provisional List for First Year Diploma at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in, link here

ACPDC Merit List 2025: The ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list for first-year diplomas has been released by the Gujarati Admission Committee for Professional Diploma Courses. On the ACPDC website, acpdc.gujarat.gov.in, candidates who participated in the counseling process can view the merit list.
Candidates can submit their choices for admission to the First Year Diploma program starting tomorrow, July 2–5, 2025, based on the disclosed provisional merit. Get the crucial instructions and the exact link here.
ACPDC 2025 Provisional Merit List: Official Website
Candidates can go to the official website given below to check the ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list for first-year diplomas:
How to Check The ACPDC 2025 Provisional Merit List For First Year Diploma?
Candidates can use the instructions below to view the diploma merit list.
-
Go to acpdc.gujarat.gov.in, the ACPDC's official website.
-
A new page will open when you click on the first year link.
-
On the home page, select the ACPDC 2025 preliminary merit list for first-year diplomas.
-
Candidates can view the merit list on a new PDF page that opens.
-
Save a physical copy of the page for future reference after downloading it.
ACPDC 2025 Provisional Merit List: Admission Schedule
Students can check the table given below for the admission schedule:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Choice Filling (Mock Round)
|
July 2–5, 2025
|
Mock Round Result & Final Merit List
|
July 10, 2025
|
Choice Filling (Actual Admission Round 1)
|
July 10–14, 2025
|
Allotment List (Round 1)
|
July 17, 2025
|
Fee Payment Deadline
|
July 17–21, 2025
The official announcement states that the mock round's choice filling would start on July 2 and go until July 5, 2025. On July 10, 2025, the final merit list and the results of the mock round will be made public. Candidates will fill out and change their selections for Round 1 of actual admission between July 10 and July 14, 2025.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation