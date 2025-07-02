Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

ACPDC Merit List 2025 Released: Download Provisional List for First Year Diploma at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in, link here

ACPDC Merit List 2025: The ACPDC has released the provisional merit list for first-year diploma admissions on acpdc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can now submit their selections for the July 2–5, 2025, mock round. The actual admission round 1 choice filling will take place from July 10–14, once the final merit list and mock round results are released on July 10.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 2, 2025, 10:14 IST
ACPDC Merit List 2025 Released
ACPDC Merit List 2025 Released
Register for Result Updates

ACPDC Merit List 2025: The ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list for first-year diplomas has been released by the Gujarati Admission Committee for Professional Diploma Courses. On the ACPDC website, acpdc.gujarat.gov.in, candidates who participated in the counseling process can view the merit list. 

Candidates can submit their choices for admission to the First Year Diploma program starting tomorrow, July 2–5, 2025, based on the disclosed provisional merit. Get the crucial instructions and the exact link here.

ACPDC 2025 Provisional Merit List: Official Website

Candidates can go to the official website given below to check the ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list for first-year diplomas:

How to Check The ACPDC 2025 Provisional Merit List For First Year Diploma?

Candidates can use the instructions below to view the diploma merit list.

  • Go to acpdc.gujarat.gov.in, the ACPDC's official website.

  • A new page will open when you click on the first year link.

  • On the home page, select the ACPDC 2025 preliminary merit list for first-year diplomas.

  • Candidates can view the merit list on a new PDF page that opens.

  • Save a physical copy of the page for future reference after downloading it.

ACPDC 2025 Provisional Merit List: Admission Schedule

Students can check the table given below for the admission schedule:

Event

Dates

Choice Filling (Mock Round)

July 2–5, 2025

Mock Round Result & Final Merit List

July 10, 2025

Choice Filling (Actual Admission Round 1)

July 10–14, 2025

Allotment List (Round 1)

July 17, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline

July 17–21, 2025

The official announcement states that the mock round's choice filling would start on July 2 and go until July 5, 2025. On July 10, 2025, the final merit list and the results of the mock round will be made public. Candidates will fill out and change their selections for Round 1 of actual admission between July 10 and July 14, 2025.

Related Stories


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News