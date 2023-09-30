AIBE 18 Registration 2023 Ends Today; Apply Soon at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) today; September 30, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. It is advisable to apply before today as no extensions may be provided.

Candidates must note that only registration is allowed per candidate, “It is essential to provide accurate information during registration. Any false information found will result in the cancellation of your candidature. In the case of 80% disability, 20 minutes extra will be allotted to the candidate,” as per BCI.

AIBE 18 Registration 2023 Link Click Here

After the closure of the AIBE 18 Registration window, BCI will open the correction window for the AIBE XVIII application form till October 10, 2023. The exam will be conducted on October 29, 2023, in pen and paper format. The paper will comprise 100 questions and a total duration of 30 minutes to complete the exam.

How to Apply for AIBE 18 Registration 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and the login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for AIBE 18 Registration 2023

Candidates can check the mandatory files for registration below:

Passport size photograph Signature photograph Matriculation Certificate Intermediate/Diploma Certificate LLB 3 Years/LLB 5 Years Certificate Enrollment Certificate Category Certificate Disability Certificate

According to the official website, “All India Bar Examination is a post-enrolment examination where persons are initially said to be provisionally enrolled on an undertaking that they will pass the exam within 2 years of said enrolment.’’

