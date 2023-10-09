AIBE Registration 2023 Live Updates: AIBE (XVIII) Exam Registration Ends Soon, Know Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

AIBE Registration 2023 Live Updates

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam today: October 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the AIBE exam 2023 can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the recent updates, the examination authority has also commenced the registrations for the AIBE XVIII for the candidates of XVII from Rajkot. Candidates who have appeared for the AIBE 17 in Rajkot are eligible to apply for AIBE 18 exam 2023. They must note that if candidates (AIBE-XVII Rajkot Candidates) do not register for AIBE-XVIII, their admit card for AIBE-XVIII will be issued based on their AIBE 17 registration. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their AIBE 18 exam registrations 2023.

AIBE Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

