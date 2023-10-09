AIBE Registration 2023 Live Updates: AIBE (XVIII) Exam Registration Ends Soon, Know Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India will end the registration process for the AIBE 18 exam today: October 9, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form at allindiabarexamination.com. Get the direct link here.
AIBE Registration 2023 Live Updates
AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam today: October 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the AIBE exam 2023 can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.
As per the recent updates, the examination authority has also commenced the registrations for the AIBE XVIII for the candidates of XVII from Rajkot. Candidates who have appeared for the AIBE 17 in Rajkot are eligible to apply for AIBE 18 exam 2023. They must note that if candidates (AIBE-XVII Rajkot Candidates) do not register for AIBE-XVIII, their admit card for AIBE-XVIII will be issued based on their AIBE 17 registration. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their AIBE 18 exam registrations 2023.
AIBE Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
09 Oct, 2023 04:15 PM IST
In case of any queries, candidates can contact the respective authorities on the provided helpline number and email id mentioned below:
09 Oct, 2023 03:24 PM IST
Candidates are advised to read the general instructions for AIBE 18 exam 2023 mentioned below:
09 Oct, 2023 02:50 PM IST
Candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII for the academic year of 2023 can check the image of the login window below:
09 Oct, 2023 02:30 PM IST
Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the AIBE 18 registration form 2023.
09 Oct, 2023 02:00 PM IST
Candidates who have appeared for the AIBE 17 in Rajkot can also apply for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 exam by October 9, 2023. Check the official notice below:
09 Oct, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Candidates can check the complete schedule of the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to register for AIBE XVIII
|
October 9, 2023
|
Last date to make the payment for AIBE-XVIII
|
October 10, 2023
|
Date of correction in the registration Form
|
October 10, 2023
|
Period of online release of admit cards for candidates
|
October 20, 2023
|
AIBE 18 exam date
|
October 29, 2023
09 Oct, 2023 01:20 PM IST
Candidates are required to upload the below-given documents at the time of the AIBE 18 registrations 2023.
09 Oct, 2023 01:10 PM IST
Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the AIBE XVIII exam 2023.
Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Click on the registration link available
Step 3: Register using the required login details as asked
Step 4: Login using the generated credentials
Step 5: Upload the valid documents in the given format and submit the registration fees
Step 6: Cross-check the application form and download it for future use
09 Oct, 2023 01:00 PM IST
As per the given schedule, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam today: October 9, 2023, in online mode.