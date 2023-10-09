Live

AIBE Registration 2023 Live Updates: AIBE (XVIII) Exam Registration Ends Soon, Know Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India will end the registration process for the AIBE 18 exam today: October 9, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form at allindiabarexamination.com. Get the direct link here.


jagran josh

Jagran Josh

Updated: 09 Oct, 2023 04:15 PM IST
AIBE Registration 2023 Live Updates

AIBE Registration 2023 Live Updates 

HIGHLIGHTS

BCI will close the registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam todayCandidates who have appeared for the AIBE 17 in Rajkot are eligible to apply for AIBE 18 exam 2023Candidates can submit the AIBE 18 registration form 2023 at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam today: October 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the AIBE exam 2023 can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the recent updates, the examination authority has also commenced the registrations for the AIBE XVIII for the candidates of XVII from Rajkot. Candidates who have appeared for the AIBE 17 in Rajkot are eligible to apply for AIBE 18 exam 2023. They must note that if candidates (AIBE-XVII Rajkot Candidates) do not register for AIBE-XVIII, their admit card for AIBE-XVIII will be issued based on their AIBE 17 registration. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their AIBE 18 exam registrations 2023. 

AIBE Registrations 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates on AIBE 18 registrations 2023


LIVE UPDATES

  • 09 Oct, 2023 04:15 PM IST

    AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: Helpline Number

    In case of any queries, candidates can contact the respective authorities on the provided helpline number and email id mentioned below:

    • Helpdesk Timings: 9.30 am to 6 pm (Except Sundays and Public Holidays)
    • Helpdesk Number: 07969049940, 011-49225022, 011-49225023
    • Helpdesk Portal: Click Here 

  • 09 Oct, 2023 03:24 PM IST

    AIBE 18 Exam 2023: General instructions for candidates

    Candidates are advised to read the general instructions for AIBE 18 exam 2023 mentioned below:

    • Registration is mandatory for applying online.
    • The candidate's mobile number and email ID must be unique and valid. They will be used for registration and all future communications.
    • Throughout the examination process, it is crucial that you keep your mobile number and email address active and accessible. There is no provision for changing these details once registered.
    • Only one registration is allowed per candidate.
    • It is essential to provide accurate information during registration. Any false information found will result in the cancellation of your candidature.
    • In the case of 80% disability, 20 minutes extra will be allotted to the candidate.

  • 09 Oct, 2023 02:50 PM IST

    AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Login Window

    Candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII for the academic year of 2023 can check the image of the login window below:

    AIBE 18 exam 2023 login window 

  • 09 Oct, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    Details required to register for AIBE XVIII exam 2023

    Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the AIBE 18 registration form 2023.

    • Candidates name
    • Mobile number
    • Email address
    • Password

  • 09 Oct, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    Important Notice for Rajkot Candidates of AIBE 17

    Candidates who have appeared for the AIBE 17 in Rajkot can also apply for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 exam by October 9, 2023. Check the official notice below:

    Important notice for Rajkot candidates of AIBE 17 

  • 09 Oct, 2023 01:40 PM IST

    AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Dates

    Candidates can check the complete schedule of the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table below:

    Events

    Dates

    Last date to register for AIBE XVIII

    October 9, 2023

    Last date to make the payment for AIBE-XVIII

    October 10, 2023

    Date of correction in the registration Form

    October 10, 2023

    Period of online release of admit cards for candidates

    October 20, 2023

    AIBE 18 exam date 

    October 29, 2023

  • 09 Oct, 2023 01:20 PM IST

    Documents required for AIBE 18 registration 2023

    Candidates are required to upload the below-given documents at the time of the AIBE 18 registrations 2023.

    • Certificates of classes 10 and 12
    • LLB 3 Years/LLB 5 Years certificate
    • Passport-size photographs of the candidate
    • Scanned copy of the signature 
    • Enrollment certificate
    • Category certificate
    • Disability certificate

  • 09 Oct, 2023 01:10 PM IST

    How to register for the AIBE 18 exam 2023 online?

    Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the AIBE XVIII exam 2023. 

    Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

    Step 2: Click on the registration link available 

    Step 3: Register using the required login details as asked

    Step 4: Login using the generated credentials 

    Step 5: Upload the valid documents in the given format and submit the registration fees

    Step 6: Cross-check the application form and download it for future use

  • 09 Oct, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Last Date

    As per the given schedule, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam today: October 9, 2023, in online mode. 

Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Highest Qualification
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023