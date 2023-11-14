AILET 2024 Registration Deadline Tomorrow, Exam on December 10

AILET 2024: The National Law University, Delhi will close the AILET 2023 registration tomorrow, November 15, 2023. The registration window was extended from November 13 to 15, 2023. Students interested in appearing for the AILET 2024 exams can visit the official website until tomorrow to complete the registration and application process.

The AILET 2024 registration link is available on the official website. Eligible candidates are advised to check through the eligibility criteria before filling out the AILET 2024 applications. To register for the AILET 2024 exams, candidates are required to visit the website and register their mobile number and email ID. Following the registration candidates can complete the application form and submit the application fee.

The AILET 2024 registration link is available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Eligible candidates can also register for the AILET 2024 exams through the direct link given here.

AILET 2024 Registration - Click Here

How to Register for AILET 2024 Registration

The AILET 2024 registration link is available on the official website until November 15, 2023. Students yet to register for the AILET 2024 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration process through the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the AILET 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the website

Step 3: Enter the login details required

Step 4: Fill out the AILET 2024 applications

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

AILET 2024 exams are scheduled for December 10, 2023. The exams will be conducted across the various designated exam centres. The exam will be conducted for a total of three hours in the offline mode from 11 am to 1 pm. The AILET 2024 admit card will be issued on November 20, 2023. Registered candidates can download the admit card through the link given on the website.

Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here