AKTU One View Result 2023 Out, Check Even Semester MCA final year marks at aktu.ac.in

AKTU One View Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the even semester MCA final-year result online. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check AKTU one view result for even semester at the official website: aktu.ac.in. They have to use their roll number to download AKTU one view result.

The notice states, “In the context of the above subject, please inform that the university is releasing the result of the final year regular students of MCA course of even semester examination for the session 2022-23 after the approval received from the competent level, which is done by the university. Website available at www.altu.ac.in (One View).”

AKTU Result 2023 for Even Semester Direct Link (Available Now)

AKTU Even Semester MCA final year Result 2023 Tweet

AKTU tweeted, “Regarding the declaration of results of final year regular students of MCA course of even semester examination of session 2022-23.” Check tweet below:

How to check AKTU One View Result 2023 for MCA Even Semester?

To check the AKTU result, candidates have to visit the official website. Further, they can go through the steps provided below to know how to download even semester result of AKTU online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Log in to AKTU One View Portal by entering roll number

Step 5: AKTU MCA final year even semester result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the AKTU even semester result and take a printout for future references

What details are mentioned on AKTU One View Result 2023?

After downloading the marksheet, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error, they can contact their University for rectification. They can check below the details that will be mentioned on AKTU result:

Name

Name of the University

Name of the exam

Semester

Course Name

Subject Names

Code

Marks in each Subject

Total Marks

Result Status

Also Read: AKTU COP result 2023 for Odd Semester declared at aktu.ac.in, Check by using Roll Number