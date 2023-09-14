AKTU COP result 2023 for Odd Semester declared at aktu.ac.in, Check by using Roll Number

AKTU COP Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the odd semester carry-over paper (COP) results 2023 online. All those who appeared for the exam can check AKTU odd semester COP result 2023 at the official website: aktu.ac.in. They have to use their roll number to download AKTU one view result for odd semester. Those studying BTech, MTech, MBA, and MCA can now check their AKTU COP results online. The odd semester exam 2022-23 was held from January 4 to April 4, 2023.

AKTU COP Result 2023 for Odd Semester Direct Link (Available Now)

AKTU COP Result Date 2023

The exam was held in three phases from January to April, 2023. Candidates can check the table to know the exam and AKTU result date:

Events Dates AKTU COP Odd Semester Result September 13, 2023 (Announced) AKTU Odd Semester Exam January 4 to April 4, 2023

AKTU Odd Semester Result 2023 Notice

AKTU has tweeted a notice pdf on Twitter stating, “Regarding the release of examination results of carry over students of various courses and semesters in the odd semester examination of the session 2022-23.” Check tweet and notice pdf below:

How to download AKTU Odd Semester COP Result 2023?

To check the AKTU COP result, candidates have to visit the official website. Further, they can go through the steps provided below to know how to download odd semester marksheet of AKTU online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Log in to AKTU One View Portal by entering your roll number

Step 5: AKTU COP odd semester result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the AKTU odd semester result and take a printout for future references

What to do, if candidates are not satisfied with their AKTU COP result 2023 marks?

In case, the candidates are not satisfied with their results or marks, then they can apply for revaluation or scrutiny. The dates for scrutiny or AKTU COP revaluation will be announced soon by the officials. To initiate the process, candidates can download the application form from the AKTU website and submit it to their respective colleges in offline mode.

