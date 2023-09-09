AKTU Placement Drive: Students Bag High-Paying Jobs, Maintain 90% Placement Record

AKTU Placement 2023: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's (AKTU) students have received lucrative employment offers from well-known organizations in the nation. As per the reports, the students have been given competitive pay packages. A placement drive was held by the faculty's placement cell. In this, a total of 23 students were hired by some of India's biggest businesses.

It is important to remember that 7,000 students have signed up for the placement drive for the year 2023 since the placement season started. Positively, the university has maintained a placement rate of 90%, with students receiving salary offers ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh annually.

The university's students received significant employment offers earlier this year, which garnered attention for AKTU. 12 B-tech and MBA students from the school received employment offers with salary packages totaling Rs 4 lakh annually. Professor Arunima Verma, who oversees the AKTU placement cell, further stated that "200 students were placed and got the job at a handsome salary package during the tenure of about." Amazon gave a salary of Rs. 1.13 crore per year as the institution's highest placement in the year 2022.

AKTU Placement 2023: About APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University

AKTU was founded in 2000 by the then-state government and was formerly known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU). The university associates with organizations delivering technical education programs around the state.

Engineering, pharmacy, and architecture are among the programs offered. According to the information, 183 private colleges and 15 government institutions that provide BTech programs are associated with AKTU. In the meantime, AKTU is associated with 73 private and 7 public colleges for MTech program entrance.

