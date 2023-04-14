AP EAMCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

AP EAMCET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, JNTU Anantapur will close the registrations for AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAPCET (earlier known as EAMCET) tomorrow i.e. April 15, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. If the candidates fail to register by tomorrow, they will have to pay late fee charges for registration.

According to the schedule, the authorities will open the application correction window between May 4 and 6, 2023. Those who have to make the necessary changes can do the same during this time period. Registered candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from May 9, 2023, onwards.

AP EAMCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

AP EAMCET 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates AP EAMCET 2023 Registration ends without a late fee April 15, 2023 Application Edit Window May 4 to 6, 2023 Release of Admit Card May 9, 2023 AP EAPCET Engineering exam May 15 to 18, 2023 AP EAPCET Agriculture & Pharmacy exam May 22 to 23, 2023 Uploading of Preliminary keys (Both Streams) May 24, 2023 (9.00 am) Engineering Objections (Both Streams) May 24 to 26, 2023

How to Apply for AP EAMCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website till tomorrow i.e. April 15, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility criteria and payment

Step 3: Read carefully and make the payment

Step 4: Check payment status and fill out application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and submit the form

Step 6: Print a hard copy for future reference

