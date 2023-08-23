AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates : AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment Results Declared at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Get Latest Updates on AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023

HIGHLIGHTS AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Allotment Result Declared AP EAPCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result Announced at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in Login To Check EAMCET Allotment Result

AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment: Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has announced the AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the result through the link given on the official counselling website. The college wise allotment result and the allotment order is available on the official website of AP EAMCET.

To check the AP EAMCET counselling allotment result students are required to login using the EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth. Eligible candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process. The last date for students to report to the colleges and complete the admissions is August 31, 2023.





