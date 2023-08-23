AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates : AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment Results Declared at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result has been announced on the official website today. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process will be able to check the results through the link on the official counseling website.
AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment: Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has announced the AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the result through the link given on the official counselling website. The college wise allotment result and the allotment order is available on the official website of AP EAMCET.
To check the AP EAMCET counselling allotment result students are required to login using the EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth. Eligible candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process. The last date for students to report to the colleges and complete the admissions is August 31, 2023.
23 Aug, 2023 05:05 PM IST
AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result out. Candidates can check the allotment result through the link given below.
College wise allotment - Click Here
Allotment order - Click Here
23 Aug, 2023 04:37 PM IST
23 Aug, 2023 03:53 PM IST
23 Aug, 2023 03:37 PM IST
23 Aug, 2023 03:10 PM IST
23 Aug, 2023 02:51 PM IST
23 Aug, 2023 02:31 PM IST
After the AP EAPCET counselling allotment result is announced, students allotted seats in the counselling round will be able to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission procedure. Candidates can report to the colleges between August 23 to 31, 2023 and complete the admission procedure.
23 Aug, 2023 02:02 PM IST
Candidates can follow the detailed steps provided below to check the EAPCET counselling seat allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling
Step 2: Click on the counselling allotment result link
Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and password
Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET counselling allotment result for further reference
23 Aug, 2023 01:49 PM IST
|
Important Events
|
Important Dates
|
AP EAPCET Web Options 2023
|
August 7 to 14, 2023
|
Change of options for candidate
|
August 16, 2023
|
AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023
|
August 23, 2023
|
Self-joining and reporting at college
|
August 23 to 31, 2023
Also Read: AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 Result Today, Get Direct Link Here
23 Aug, 2023 01:32 PM IST
23 Aug, 2023 01:16 PM IST
23 Aug, 2023 01:15 PM IST
23 Aug, 2023 01:14 PM IST
