AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Starts Soon, Check Step-Wise Process, Required Documents Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling is likely to begin soon. Once the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 schedule is out, qualified candidates must complete the counselling registration on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates from the unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs 1,200 for AP EAPCET counseling registration 2023. However, those who fall under the reservation category, have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee. Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of rank secured, choices locked and availability of seats in AP EAMCET counselling 2023.

Steps for AP EAMCET Counselling 2023

The counselling process comprises various stages. Check out the details below:

Registration: In order to take part in the counselling process, qualified candidates have to complete the registration process.

Choice Filling and Locking: After successful registration, candidates must log in to the portal and choose their preferred college and course. The choices must be locked by them.

Seat Allocation: The authorities will allot the seats to the candidates on the basis of rank, preference, and seat availability.

Fee Payment: Candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the prescribed fee within the stipulated time period.

Report to allotted college: This is the final stage when shortlisted candidates have to report to the allocated colleges for the document verification process. They have to carry the original documents for verification.

Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory documents for verification purposes:

AP EAMCET Rank Card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

Class 12 Marksheet and passing certificate

Transfer Certificate

DOB proof (class 10 mark sheet)

EWS certificate (if any)

Residence proof

Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate.

Integrated community certificate (If any)

Category certificate (If any)

Income certificate

Local status certificate

