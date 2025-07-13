Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP ECET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result link will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the AP ECET 2025 seat allotment result and download the allotment letter through the link available online. 

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 14, 2025, 09:11 IST
AP ECET 2025 Counselling Seat Allotment Results Soon
AP ECET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP ECET 2025 seat allotment results on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the AP ECET counselling can download the provisional allotment order through the link available on the official websit. To download the AP ECET 2025 counselling seat allotment results, candidates must login using their ECET hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP ECET 2025 seat allotment result is available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Students allotted seats must complete the self reporting process to the allotted colleges from July 14 to July 17, 2025. Candidates must make sure they carry all required documents and photocopies with them for the admission procedure. 

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment - Click Here

How to Check AP ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result

The AP ECET 2025 counselling seat allotment result link is available for download on the official website. Those who have applied for the admission process can check the allotment result and download the seat allotment order through the link given here. Follow the steps provided below to check the AP ECET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET 2025 counselling

Step 2: Click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the allotment letter for admissions

