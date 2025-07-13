AP ECET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP ECET 2025 seat allotment results on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the AP ECET counselling can download the provisional allotment order through the link available on the official websit. To download the AP ECET 2025 counselling seat allotment results, candidates must login using their ECET hall ticket number and date of birth.
AP ECET 2025 seat allotment result is available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Students allotted seats must complete the self reporting process to the allotted colleges from July 14 to July 17, 2025. Candidates must make sure they carry all required documents and photocopies with them for the admission procedure.
AP ECET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment - Click Here
How to Check AP ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result
The AP ECET 2025 counselling seat allotment result link is available for download on the official website. Those who have applied for the admission process can check the allotment result and download the seat allotment order through the link given here. Follow the steps provided below to check the AP ECET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET 2025 counselling
Step 2: Click on the seat allotment result link
Step 3: Login using the AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Download the allotment letter for admissions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation