AP ECET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP ECET 2025 seat allotment results on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the AP ECET counselling can download the provisional allotment order through the link available on the official websit. To download the AP ECET 2025 counselling seat allotment results, candidates must login using their ECET hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP ECET 2025 seat allotment result is available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Students allotted seats must complete the self reporting process to the allotted colleges from July 14 to July 17, 2025. Candidates must make sure they carry all required documents and photocopies with them for the admission procedure.

