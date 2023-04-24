  1. Home
AP EDCET 2023 Exam Postponed, Registrations Extended Till May 15

AP EDCET 2023 exam has been postponed by the authorities. The exam will now be conducted in the third week of June. Candidates can apply for the test till May 15 without a late fee. Check details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 12:11 IST
AP EDCET 2023 Exam Postponed: As per the latest updates, the authorities have postponed the exam date for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET). Now, the exam will be conducted in the 3rd week of June. Along with the exam date, the AP EDCET 2023 registration deadline has also been extended till May 15, 2023, without amy late fee.

Previously, the AP EDCET 2023 exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2023. But now, the schedule has been revised by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Those who have not applied for the exam yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EDCET 2023 Dates

Particulars

Dates

Registration ends without late fee

May 15, 2023

Last date of application form submission with late fee INR 1000

May 22, 2023

Last date of application form submission with late fee INR 2000

May 29, 2023

Application Correction

May 26 to 30, 2023

Admit Card

June 2, 2023

AP EDCET 2023 Exam

Third week of June 2023

Uploading Preliminary Key

To be notified 

Objection in Preliminary Key last date

To be notified 

AP EDCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP EDCET 2023?

Candidates can now apply for the AP EDCET 2023 Exam till May 15, 2023, without any late fee. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply on the official website-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on eligibility criteria and payment link

Step 3: Enter registration details and pay the fee

Step 3: Check payment status and fill out the form

Step 4: Submit the AP EDCET 2023 application form

Step 5: Keep a hard copy for future reference

