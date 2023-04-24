AP EDCET 2023 Exam Postponed, Registrations Extended Till May 15

AP EDCET 2023 Exam Postponed: As per the latest updates, the authorities have postponed the exam date for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET). Now, the exam will be conducted in the 3rd week of June. Along with the exam date, the AP EDCET 2023 registration deadline has also been extended till May 15, 2023, without amy late fee.

Previously, the AP EDCET 2023 exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2023. But now, the schedule has been revised by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Those who have not applied for the exam yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EDCET 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Registration ends without late fee May 15, 2023 Last date of application form submission with late fee INR 1000 May 22, 2023 Last date of application form submission with late fee INR 2000 May 29, 2023 Application Correction May 26 to 30, 2023 Admit Card June 2, 2023 AP EDCET 2023 Exam Third week of June 2023 Uploading Preliminary Key To be notified Objection in Preliminary Key last date To be notified

AP EDCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP EDCET 2023?

Candidates can now apply for the AP EDCET 2023 Exam till May 15, 2023, without any late fee. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply on the official website-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on eligibility criteria and payment link

Step 3: Enter registration details and pay the fee

Step 3: Check payment status and fill out the form

Step 4: Submit the AP EDCET 2023 application form

Step 5: Keep a hard copy for future reference

