AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Last Date Extended; Apply for AP Online Degree Admission Here

AP OAMDC registration 2023 last date for admission to various undergraduate courses has been extended to July 12, 2023. Candidates can apply for AP OAMDC 2023 on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. 

Updated: Jul 6, 2023 21:00 IST
AP OAMDC Registration 2023: The Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) registration last date has been extended to July 12, 2023. Candidates can apply for AP OAMDC 2023 on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. They are advised to fill out the form before the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will allow the registered candidates between July 15 and 19, 2023. AP OAMDC seat allotment results will be declared on July 24, 2023. Afterward, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges.

AP OAMDC 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for admission is given below:

AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Official Link

Click Here

AP OAMDC 2023 Revised Schedule

Check out the important events alongside dates below:

Event

Dates

AP OAMDC registration 2023 last date

July 12. 2023

Opening of HLCs for verification of certificates

June 22, 2023

Exercising web options

July 15 to July 19, 2023

Seat allotment result date

July 24, 2023

Reporting to college, starting of classes

July 24, 2023

Steps for AP OAMDC Registration 2023

Eligible candidates can follow the below steps for registration purposes:

Step 1: Visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, proceed with fill application and fee payment

Step 3: Print AP OAMDC application form 2023

Step 4: Know the details you have mentioned

Step 5: Now, re-upload the certificate (only for candidates who received an SMS/email from verification officer.

Documents Required for AP OAMDC Degree Admission 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory certificates below:

SSC marks memo

  • Inter marks memo
  • Class 6 to intermediate study certificates
  • Aadhar card
  • Passport size photo
  • Scanned signature
  • Residence certificate
  • Income certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Economically Weaker Section(EWS) certificate
  • Physically challenged certificate (if any)
  • NCC certificates (if any)
  • Sports certificates (if any)
  • Parents' consent letter (for SC/ ST fee reimbursement)

