AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Last Date Extended; Apply for AP Online Degree Admission Here

AP OAMDC Registration 2023: The Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) registration last date has been extended to July 12, 2023. Candidates can apply for AP OAMDC 2023 on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. They are advised to fill out the form before the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will allow the registered candidates between July 15 and 19, 2023. AP OAMDC seat allotment results will be declared on July 24, 2023. Afterward, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges.
AP OAMDC 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to apply for admission is given below:
|
AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Official Link
AP OAMDC 2023 Revised Schedule
Check out the important events alongside dates below:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
AP OAMDC registration 2023 last date
|
July 12. 2023
|
Opening of HLCs for verification of certificates
|
June 22, 2023
|
Exercising web options
|
July 15 to July 19, 2023
|
Seat allotment result date
|
July 24, 2023
|
Reporting to college, starting of classes
|
July 24, 2023
Steps for AP OAMDC Registration 2023
Eligible candidates can follow the below steps for registration purposes:
Step 1: Visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, proceed with fill application and fee payment
Step 3: Print AP OAMDC application form 2023
Step 4: Know the details you have mentioned
Step 5: Now, re-upload the certificate (only for candidates who received an SMS/email from verification officer.
Documents Required for AP OAMDC Degree Admission 2023
Candidates can check out the list of mandatory certificates below:
SSC marks memo
- Inter marks memo
- Class 6 to intermediate study certificates
- Aadhar card
- Passport size photo
- Scanned signature
- Residence certificate
- Income certificate
- Caste certificate
- Economically Weaker Section(EWS) certificate
- Physically challenged certificate (if any)
- NCC certificates (if any)
- Sports certificates (if any)
- Parents' consent letter (for SC/ ST fee reimbursement)
Also Read: SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit list Out, Get Direct Link Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.