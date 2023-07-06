AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Last Date Extended; Apply for AP Online Degree Admission Here

AP OAMDC Registration 2023: The Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) registration last date has been extended to July 12, 2023. Candidates can apply for AP OAMDC 2023 on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. They are advised to fill out the form before the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will allow the registered candidates between July 15 and 19, 2023. AP OAMDC seat allotment results will be declared on July 24, 2023. Afterward, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges.

AP OAMDC 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for admission is given below:

AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Official Link Click Here

AP OAMDC 2023 Revised Schedule

Check out the important events alongside dates below:

Event Dates AP OAMDC registration 2023 last date July 12. 2023 Opening of HLCs for verification of certificates June 22, 2023 Exercising web options July 15 to July 19, 2023 Seat allotment result date July 24, 2023 Reporting to college, starting of classes July 24, 2023

Steps for AP OAMDC Registration 2023

Eligible candidates can follow the below steps for registration purposes:

Step 1: Visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, proceed with fill application and fee payment

Step 3: Print AP OAMDC application form 2023

Step 4: Know the details you have mentioned

Step 5: Now, re-upload the certificate (only for candidates who received an SMS/email from verification officer.

Documents Required for AP OAMDC Degree Admission 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory certificates below:

SSC marks memo

Inter marks memo

Class 6 to intermediate study certificates

Aadhar card

Passport size photo

Scanned signature

Residence certificate

Income certificate

Caste certificate

Economically Weaker Section(EWS) certificate

Physically challenged certificate (if any)

NCC certificates (if any)

Sports certificates (if any)

Parents' consent letter (for SC/ ST fee reimbursement)

