AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

AP POLYCET 2025 final phase allotment schedule is now available on the official website. Students eligible to apply for the final phase admissions can check the complete schedule here.

Jul 15, 2025, 17:06 IST
AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Schedule: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling final phase seat allotment schedule. Candidates eligible to participate in the final phase of counselling can check the complete schedule here. 

The final phase counselling begins with the online processing fee payment on July 17, 2025. Candidates can enter the options for AP POLYCET final allotment round on July 18, 2025. AP POLYCET final phase seat allotment results will be available on the official website on July 23, 2025. 

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Schedule

Candidates eligible to participate in the AP POLYCET final phase allotment can check the complete schedule here

 Category Dates 

Online processing fee payment

July 17 to 19, 2025

Dates of Certificate Verification

July 18 to 20, 2025

Dates of Option entry

July 18 to 20, 2025

Change of web options

July 21, 2025

Allotment of Seats 

July 23, 2025

Self-Reporting and Reporting at college

July 24 to 26, 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling - Option Entry Process

Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the option entry process

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP POLYCET 2025

Step 2: Click on the final phase option entry process

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: Enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the option and click on submit

Also Read: IIM Bangalore to Start UG Courses in Economics and Data Science from August 2026

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

