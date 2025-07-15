AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Schedule: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling final phase seat allotment schedule. Candidates eligible to participate in the final phase of counselling can check the complete schedule here.

The final phase counselling begins with the online processing fee payment on July 17, 2025. Candidates can enter the options for AP POLYCET final allotment round on July 18, 2025. AP POLYCET final phase seat allotment results will be available on the official website on July 23, 2025.

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Schedule

Candidates eligible to participate in the AP POLYCET final phase allotment can check the complete schedule here