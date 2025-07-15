AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Schedule: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling final phase seat allotment schedule. Candidates eligible to participate in the final phase of counselling can check the complete schedule here.
The final phase counselling begins with the online processing fee payment on July 17, 2025. Candidates can enter the options for AP POLYCET final allotment round on July 18, 2025. AP POLYCET final phase seat allotment results will be available on the official website on July 23, 2025.
AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Schedule
Candidates eligible to participate in the AP POLYCET final phase allotment can check the complete schedule here
|Category
|Dates
|
Online processing fee payment
|
July 17 to 19, 2025
|
Dates of Certificate Verification
|
July 18 to 20, 2025
|
Dates of Option entry
|
July 18 to 20, 2025
|
Change of web options
|
July 21, 2025
|
Allotment of Seats
|
July 23, 2025
|
Self-Reporting and Reporting at college
|
July 24 to 26, 2025
AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling - Option Entry Process
Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the option entry process
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP POLYCET 2025
Step 2: Click on the final phase option entry process
Step 3: Login using the login id and password
Step 4: Enter the choices for allotment
Step 5: Save the option and click on submit
