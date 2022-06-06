AP SSC 10th Result 2022 Released: How to Check AP Class 10 Results via SMS and Mobile App

AP SSC Result 2022 Link Available

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the Manabadi 10th result today on 6th June 2022. More than 6.2 lakh students will have to use their login credentials to check the AP 10th result. Students will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh class 10th board results at bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the AP SSC result can also be checked and downloaded on manabadi.co.in. Alternatively, the students can check and download their Andhra Pradesh class 10th results 2022 via the direct links placed below as well:

Check AP SSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP SSC Result 2022 OUT: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP Class 10 Result 2022 for SSC Exam today on 6th June, Monday. The students can check their AP SSC result online via the official website bse.ap.gov.in. In addition to this website, students will also be able to check Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Results 2022 online via the link provided below as well.

AP SSC Result 2022 Today: Following the postponement on Saturday, the BSEAP - Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP Class 10 Result 2022 for SSC Exam today. 6th June, Monday will mark the day when Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 is declared for nearly 6.25 Lakh Students who have appeared for the Class 10 Annual Board Exam. Earlier, the AP SSC Result 2022 was scheduled to be announced on 4th June, but was postponed at the last minute due to ‘technical problems’. However, today at 12 PM, the BSEAP SSC Result 2022 will be declared by the board and made available to t

How to check AP SSC Result 2022 via SMS Service?

Along with making the AP 10th Result 2022 available online via different websites the board will also make it available via SMS Service as well. Media reports have indicated the APBSE has decided to make the Manabadi SSC Results 2022 available via SMS as well taking into account that many students will do not have access to internet services. Such students can take advantage of the SMS service to check AP Class 10 Results 2022 easily. To check Manabadi AP 10th Results 2022, students need to follow the simple procedure explained below:

Step 1: Open SMS / Text SMS App on your Mobile Phone

Step 2: Type AP SSC <Roll Number> in the provided space

Step 3: Send your SMS to 55352 or 56300

Step 4: After the message is sent, you will receive AP SSC Result in response

Step 5: Check subject-wise marks and total and pass status in AP 10th Result SMS

Students should note that the SMS Service to check AP SSC Result 2022 will be activated by the board only after the results are officially announced.

AP SSC Result 2022: Mobile App to check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results

Taking one more step towards digitization and internet revolution; the BSEAP has also decided to publish AP Class 10 Result 2022 via Mobile App as well. During the pandemic, large number of Class 10 students got access to internet connectivity with some even being provided with their own phone or digital device. Taking advantage of that, AP SSC Result 2022 will also be published on a Mobile App for Android Phones. In fact, the board will be making the Manabadi SSC Result 2022 on three different Android Mobile Apps:

Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

AP Fiber TV

People’s First Mobile App

These three apps are available on the PlayStore for Android Phones and can be downloaded easily from there.

