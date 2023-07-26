APOSS 10th, Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here To Download Marks Memo

APOS SSC Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the AP Open School SSC and Intermediate supplementary results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the APOSS 10th and 12th supplementary exams can visit the official website to check their results.

AP Open School class 10 and 12 exams were conducted in April 2023 and the results were declared on May 22, 2023. Candidates who failed in one or two subjects and those interested in improving their scores were eligible to appear for the supplementary exams. To check the supplementary results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link.

The APOSS SSC and intermediate supplementary results are available on the official website - apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also check the supplementary results and download the marks memo through the link provided here.

APOSS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 - Click Here

APOSS Intermediate Supplementary Result 2023 - Click Here

APOSS SSC, Intermediate Supplementary Result 2023

The SSC and intermediate exam supplementary exam results have been announced on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the SSC and Intermediate results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APOSS

Step 2: Click on the SSC/ Intermediate supplementary exam link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the admission number/ roll number in the link given

Step 4: The SSC/ Intermediate marks memo will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marks memo for further reference

APOSS Supplementary Result 2023 - Marks Memo Details

According to the official notification, the marks memo of the ssc and intermediate supplementary exams are available for download on the official website. The following details will be provided on the marks memo

Candidate name

Admission number/ roll number

Name of exam

Stream

Subjects appeared

Marks scored

Qualifying status

