Assam CM Announces No Class 10 Board Exams From Next Year, SEBA, AHSEC to Merge

Assam CM has announced that no board exams will be conducted for class 10 students. SEBA and AHSEC boards will be merged together. Check complete details here.

 

Updated: Jun 6, 2023 10:54 IST
Assam Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled: In a recent turn of events, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made an announcement stating that there will be no board exams for class 10 students. The decision will be implemented from the academic year 2024. Assam government will develop a single new Assam Educational Board. 

The move has been taken in line with the New Educational Policy, NEP. The official statement of CM reads, “Matric exams will be held only at the school level. This is being done as per the New Education Policy. A new board will also come up soon. But the employees employed for SEBA will not lose their job.”

Recent Developments in Assam Secondary and Higher Secondary Board

Assam Board Class 10 exams were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) whereas, Class 12 exams were administered by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). According to the CM, these two boards will now be combined together.

For students, in Class 10, the pass/fail system will remain in place. The board exams, however, will only be held for students in Class 12. Due to the continuous process of promotion, students who are enrolled in Class 10 will not need to apply for admission to Class 11. 

The announcement was made during the declaration of the Assam HS 2023 results. A total of 4,22,174 students took the Class 10 exams this year, with a 72.69% pass percentage.

Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Announced

Meanwhile, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result ফলাফল 2023 today- June 6, 2023. The ফল has been made live at 9 AM. Candidates can check Assam Board 12th class results 2023 on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. In addition, the Assam HS results link is available on resultsassam.nic.in and jagranjosh.com. 

Also Read: Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 Direct Link: Check Science, Commerce, Arts Class 12th ফলাফল at ahsec.assam.gov.in and Know About Passing Marks and Grading System

 

