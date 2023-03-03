    ATMA February 2023 Results Announced, Check at atmaaims.com, Get Direct Link Here

    ATMA February 2023 session results released on the official website. Students who have appeared for the ATMA 2023 February session exams can check the results through the link available here.

    Updated: Mar 3, 2023 09:16 IST
    ATMA February 2023 Session
    ATMA February 2023 Results: The Association of Indian Management Schools has announced the ATMA February 2023 session results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on February 25, 2023, can visit the official website to check the results. 

    According to the notification on the official website, the February 2023 exam result is available on the candidate login. Students are required to select the exam, and enter the PID and Password in the login link to check the result. 

    The ATMA February 2023 result is available on the official website - atmaaims.com. Candidates can click on the ATMA 2023 Result link given here to check the exam results. 

    ATMA February 2023 Result - Click Here

    ATMA February 2023 Result - Steps to Download

    The ATMA February 2023 session result is now available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the February 2023 session exams conducted on February 25, 2023, can visit the official website of ATMA to check the exam result. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA

    Step 2: Click on the February 2023 Result link

    Step 3: Enter the PID and Password in the result link

    Step 4: Download the ATMA February 2023 Result for further reference

    Details mentioned in the ATMA 2023 Results

    The ATMA February 2023 result consists of the following details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of Examination
    • Marks secured in each section
    • Total marks secured
    • Minimum marks required to qualify
    • Qualifying status of students

    ATMA May 2023 Session

    According to the notification available the ATMA 2023 May session registrations are to begin on March 4, 2023. Students interested in appearing for the May 2023 session exams on May 28, 2023, can register for the same through the link available on the official website. 

