AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations, Choice Locking Close Today, Round 1 Allotment on September 7

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the Ayush NEET UG counselling registration window today, September 4, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam and are yet to submit applications for the Ayush admissions can visit the official website to submit the applications. The registration link will remain open until 2 p.m. today.

Along with the registrations, the choice filling and choice locking window will also close today. Candidates who have completed the registration process can visit the official website and enter the choices for the first round allotment. The choice locking window will close at 11:55 PM today.

Ayush NEET UG counselling registration window is available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the Ayush NEET UG counselling round 1 registration through the direct link given here.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling - Click Here

Ayush NEET UG Counselling Registrations

The registration link for Ayush NEET UG counselling is available on the official website until 2 p.m. today. Eligible candidates can complete the registrations through the link available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section

Step 3: Click on the new registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the choice for round 1 allotment on the official website

Step 6: Save the choices and click on submit

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Ayush NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Schedule

Particulars Date Registration & Payment September 1 to 4, 2023 Choice Filling/Locking September 2 to 4, 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment September 5 to 6, 2023 Publication of Result September 7, 2023 Reporting at allotted Institute September 8 to 13, 2023

