Bangalore Schools Closed Today due to Karnataka Bandh; Check Bengaluru School Holiday Updates Here

Bangalore School Closed: A state-wise massive bandh is being organised in Karnataka today: September 29, 2023. As per official orders, all schools and colleges in Bengaluru shall remain closed today. Students and Parents can get in touch with the school authorities regarding closure and reopening. Check out the latest updates on the Karnataka Bandh school holiday here.

Bangalore school holiday has been declared by DC KA Dayananda. All private and government schools must remain closed during Karnataka Bandh. However, there is no official confirmation for a school holiday in karnataka for the remaining districts.

Bangalore School Closed: Why is Karnataka Bandh being Called?

According to media reports, Pro-Kannada organisations led by the Kannada Chaluvali group have summoned for bandh on September 29, 2023. The state-wise bandh has been declared as a protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Farmers and activists across Karnataka are protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has directed the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Karnataka Bandh: Is Metro Available in Bangalore Today?

No, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has declared that metro services between Mysore Road and Kengeri stations shall remain suspended on Friday i.e. September 29, 2023, for planned inspection work.

A ‘Statutory Safety Inspection’ of the newly established extension of the Purple line of Namma Metro (running from Kengri to Challaghatta) will be done by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety.

Additionally, train services between Baiyyappanahalli and Mysore Road, Whitefield, and K R Puram stations, along the entire Green Line shall remain operational tomorrow.

Karnataka Bandh: What is Open, What is Closed?

Check out the things that will be working or remain inoperational today:

What is closed?

Private Cabs such as Ola and Uber are likely to be inoperational

Malls, Shops, etc

Theatres and Multiplexes

Restaurants and Hotels

National Highways to be blocked

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)

Bangalore School Closed

What is Open?

Emergency Services

Pharmacies

Hospitals

Good Services

Banks

Namma Metro

