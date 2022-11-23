BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration for Spot Round To End Today, Get Direct Link Here

BHU PG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University will be closing the registration window for BHU spot admissions for postgradute (PG) programmes today - November 23rd 2022. Interested candidates can register for BHU PG spot admission 2022 at the official website - bhu.ac.in. As per the time mentioned on the official website, candidates can apply for BHU PG spot admissions 2022 till 5 PM.

According to the officials, all the registered candidates for BHU PG admissions who did not fill out their preference earlier can apply for the spot admissions or mop-up round. Apart from the online mode, the candidates can also submit the offline BHU PG spot admission application form.

BHU PG Admission 2022 Spot Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for BHU PG Admission 2022 for Spot Round?

As per the updates, the candidates can fill up the Banaras Hindu University PG admission form for spot round 2022 in online as well as offline mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for BHU PG spot admission -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on BHU PG Spot Registration link.

3rd Step - On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter CUET-PG application number and date of birth.

5th Step - Enter email id, mobile no and tick the check box of the courses interested.

6th Step - Fill the preference order for course/subject combination and submit the form.

Those willing to fill BHU PG spot round admission form in offline mode have to get it from the respective faculty of the university. The candidates can also submit the offline BHU PG spot admission application form in offline mode over the designated counters in the prescribed format duly signed by them in the CUET application form. The format of offline application is available at the respective faculty.

