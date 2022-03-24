Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Maths Re-exam held Today, Latest Updates on BSEB 10th Result Date and Time

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: BSEB 10th Result 2022 is just a few days away, if media reports coming from Patna HQ of BSEB is to be believed. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has hinted that Bihar Class 10 Results 2022 for Matric Students will be declared soon. While the exact date and time is still to be announced by the Bihar Board, sources have hinted that the Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 will be declared mostly by end of March or by 1st week of April 2022.

Class 10 Mathematics Re-exam Over

As per the earlier announcements, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 was expected to be declared by 25th March 2022. However, the same has been delayed due to the re-exam for the Mathematics subject which was ordered by the Board for all exam centres based in the Motihari district. The exam which was originally held on 17th February was cancelled after allegations of paper leaks and cheating surfaced following images of Maths papers were found to be circulating on social media channels. Today, the board has completed the Bihar 10th Mathematics Re-exam in the district, paving the way ahead for the declaration of Class 10 / Matric Results.

What is BSEB 10th Result 2022 Date and Time?

With the re-exam for the Mathematics subject completed successfully on 24th March, students are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of BSEB Class 10 Results 2022. Despite appeals from nearly 17 lakh students, BSEB has been tight-lipped about the declaration date for Bihar 10th Result 2022. However, sources have hinted that BSEB Matric Result 2022 may be announced by end of March i.e., around 29 to 31st March or may be pushed back to 1st Week of April. Like it was done for the intermediate exam, the BSEB 10th Result 2022 Date and Time will be officially communicated by the board officials before the formal declaration.

Where and How to check Bihar Class 10 Result 2022?

Reports coming from the Patna Office of BSEB have suggested that the Bihar 10th Result 2022 will be formally announced in a brief press meet cum declaration ceremony which will be held at the Board’s office. The ceremony is expected to be graced by Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary as the chief guest along with BSEB Chairman and other senior officials from Bihar Education Department. Following the formal declaration in the press meeting, the result will be published online and made available to the students via official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. In addition to this, the result will also be available on bihar10.jagranjosh.com.

As BSEB 10th Result 2022 will be published online, students will have to provide their exam roll number, exam roll code, school code and other details mentioned on their hall ticket on the website to be able to check their results and download scorecard. Therefore, students are advised to keep the exam admit cards/hall tickets ready in advance to avoid any last-minute problems.

Also Read: BSEB 10th Result 2022: 17 Lakh Students Await Matric Results, Know the Reason for Delay