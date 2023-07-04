  1. Home
Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023 releases, get download link here

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023: BSEB has released the hall ticket of Bihar Board DElEd for first and second-year students. The Bihar DElEd hall ticket 2023 can be downloaded at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Know steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 4, 2023 13:51 IST
Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Diploma in elementary education (DElEd) admit card for first and second-year students. The college principals have to download the Bihar Board DElEd admit card from the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. They have to use their BSEB DElEd user ID and password to download the admit card. Also, the students must check whether the admit card is duly signed by the principal or not. 

Candidates who failed or were marked absent in the previous year's examination and have submitted the application form to appear this year have to mandatorily take part in the failed subject and all external subjects to complete the DElEd course. 

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Bihar DElEd Dates 2023 

As per the schedule released, the first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 to 5.15 pm. Candidates can check below the exam dates of BSEB Bihar Board DElEd: 

Events 

Dates 

Bihar DElEd Exam 

July 10 to 15, 2023

BSEB DElEd Exam in Arwal districts

July 17 to 20, 2023

How to download BSEB Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023? 

In order to access the admit card, the board has urged college principals to download the hall ticket using their user ID and password and distribute it among the students. Check below the steps to know how to download: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Look for the DElEd Admit Card link on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter user ID and password

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Bihar DElEd admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

What details will be mentioned on Bihar Board DElEd 2023 Admit Card? 

As per updates, it is likely that the below-mentioned information will be provided on the hall ticket of Bihar DElEd: 

  • Name
  • Roll Number
  • Application Number
  • Photograph
  • Signature 
  • Exam Date 
  • Subjects 
  • Exam Time

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window Closes Today, Know How to Edit Here

