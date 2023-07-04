Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023 releases, get download link here

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Diploma in elementary education (DElEd) admit card for first and second-year students. The college principals have to download the Bihar Board DElEd admit card from the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. They have to use their BSEB DElEd user ID and password to download the admit card. Also, the students must check whether the admit card is duly signed by the principal or not.
Candidates who failed or were marked absent in the previous year's examination and have submitted the application form to appear this year have to mandatorily take part in the failed subject and all external subjects to complete the DElEd course.
Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Bihar DElEd Dates 2023
As per the schedule released, the first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 to 5.15 pm. Candidates can check below the exam dates of BSEB Bihar Board DElEd:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Bihar DElEd Exam
|
July 10 to 15, 2023
|
BSEB DElEd Exam in Arwal districts
|
July 17 to 20, 2023
How to download BSEB Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023?
In order to access the admit card, the board has urged college principals to download the hall ticket using their user ID and password and distribute it among the students. Check below the steps to know how to download:
Step 1: Go to the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Look for the DElEd Admit Card link on the homepage and click on it
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter user ID and password
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Bihar DElEd admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
What details will be mentioned on Bihar Board DElEd 2023 Admit Card?
As per updates, it is likely that the below-mentioned information will be provided on the hall ticket of Bihar DElEd:
- Name
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Photograph
- Signature
- Exam Date
- Subjects
- Exam Time
