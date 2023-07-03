Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window Closes Today, Know How to Edit Here

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the correction window for BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024 today, July 3, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who want to make the modifications in their registration cards can visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

According to the official notification, candidates need to login with the required details including school code, name, father's name, and date of birth in the login window in order to edit the details in their BSEB class 10th dummy registration cards 2024. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window - Direct Link

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the BSEB class 10th registration card 2024 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to make modifications in BSEB 10th dummy registration card 2024 July 3, 2023

What are the details that can be edited in the BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024

Candidates can make the modifications in their registration cards in the below-given fields.

Candidate's photograph Spelling error in the name of candidates and their parent’s name Religion Gender Nationality Subjects chosen for the class 10th exam Caste Date of birth of the candidate

How to modify the Bihar Board class 10th dummy registration card 2024?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to edit the

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSEB 10th board - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the candidate registration card 2024 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the details as asked in the login window

Step 4: Edit with the necessary details as required

Step 5: Submit the BSEB class 10th dummy registration form 2024 and download it for future use

Also Read: JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 Soon, Search by roll number at jkbose.nic.in, check grading system here

