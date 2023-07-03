JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 Soon, Search by roll number at jkbose.nic.in, check grading system here

JKBOSE 11th Result 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will declare the class 11 result soon. As per media reports, the results is likely to be announced by this week, but the board has yet to confirm the date and time. Students can check their JK Board result of class 11th online at the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

They have to use their login credentials: roll number and registration number to download the JKBOSE 11th result 2023 marksheet. If students are not satisfied with their marks or answer sheets, they can apply for re-evaluation process. This year, the hardzone exam for class 11th was held from April 12 to May 14, 2023. Whereas the exams in softzone was conducted from March 6 to April 26, 2023.

How to check JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023 by using roll number?

Candidates can check and download their JK Board class 11th marksheet from the official website. They can check below the steps to know how to check JKBOSE 11th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JKBOSE class 11 result link

Step 3: A login window will appear

Step 4: Enter roll number and registration number

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

How to check JK Board Class 11th Result 2023 in offline mode?

Due to heavy traffic, there might be chance that the official website may not work. In that case, students can check their marks in offline mode via SMS. Check below the steps to know how to check:

Step 1: Open SMS app

Step 2: Enterthe following in this format: JKBOSE11rollnumber

Step 3: Send text to 5676750

Step 4: The marks will be sent to the same mobile number

JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 Grading System

In the class 11th marksheet, the students will also be given grades along with marks. Check the table below to know the grade points and grades:

Marks Grade Points Grades 100-90.1 10 A1 90-80.1 9 A2 80-70 8 B1 70-60.1 7 B2 60-50 6 C1 50-40 5 C2 40-32 4 D 32-20 No Point E1 20-0 No Point E2

What is the passing marks in JK Board class 11th?

As per the updates, the students need to score a minimum of 33% to pass the board exam. After the release of the JKBOSE class 11 result, students who were unable to pass the exam will have to appear for supplementary exams. The official board will release the dates of supplementary exams soon after the declaration of JKBOSE 11th result.

JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2023

This year, the JKBOSE class 12 result was announced on June 10, 2023. The overall pass percentage stands at 65%. Whereas, the JKBOSE released the results for class 10th on June 19. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.89%, wherein girls did better with 81.68%, followed by boys with 78.23%.

