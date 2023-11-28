Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2024 Released, No Summer Vacation For Teachers

The Department of Education, Bihar has released the 2024 holiday calendar. The holiday calendar has been prepared taking into consideration the mandatory 220 working days to be completed in an academic year.

As per reports, the holiday calendar mentions that the summer vacations will be applicable only to students. Teachers are expected to be working during the summer vacations. During the summer vacations, parent-teacher meetings, special classes, and exams are to be conducted as per the holiday calendar released. Secondary and senior secondary schools will also follow the ‘Manak Holiday Calendar’ which will be released soon.

The District Magistrate cannot announce leaves other than the ones mentioned in the calendar and in case it is important the same will be done after permission from the Education Ministry. School principals also do not have the right to announce a holiday apart from the ones mentioned in the holiday calendar, the notification states.

Holidays in 2024

The calendar released has extended the summer vacation from 20 to 30 days. Schools will be closed on Eid-Ul-Fitr, and Eid-al-Adha for three days. Holidays like Hartalika Teej and Jitiya have been cancelled. Other significant festival holidays that are not included in the 2024 holiday calendar include Makar Sankranti, Rakshabandhan, Saraswati Puja, Janmashtami, Ram Navami, Bhaidooj, and Shivratri. Holidays that will continue in 2024 include Diwali, Durga Puja, Chhath Puja, and Holi.

