BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Deadline To Submit Application Today, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Matric Application 2024: Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB matric exam 2024 registration window today, October 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board 10th exam in 2024 can visit the official website of the board to submit the registrations. School authorities yet to fill out student applications are advised to visit the board website before the deadline and submit the applications.

To apply, school authorities must log in using the user ID and password through the link gink available on the official website. When entering the details of the candidates, school authorities are advised to make sure that the details entered are correct ans the same will be used in the BSEB 10th admit card 2024.

The link to complete the BSEB matric exam 2024 application is available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. A direct link to fill out the exam application is also available below.

BSEB Matric 2024 Application Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to Apply for BSEB Exam 2024

The link to apply for the Bihar board 10th exam 2024 is available on the official website. Follow the below-given steps to apply for the matric board exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online Application For Secondary Annual Exam 2024’

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password in the link provided

Step 4: Click on the application form and enter the candidate details

Step 5: Save all the information and click on submit

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Counselling Registration Starts, Check Last Date To Apply Here