Calcutta University Sem 1 Admit Card 2022 To Be Distributed From Tomorrow for BCom, BA, BSc, Get Details Here

Calcutta University Sem 1 Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, Calcutta University will distribute the admit card of sem 1 for B.Com, B.A, B.Sc on February 22 and 23, 2023. Students who have filled up their Calcutta University Semester I exam form (to appear as a whole or in failed paper/s) are eligible to collect their admit card. Calcutta University Sem 1 admit card 2022 will be distributed in 4A Hall (beside the Bhawanipur Education Society College’s main campus) as per the schedule.

Students can check their schedule to collect their Bhawanipur Education Society, Calcutta University Sem 1 admit card 2022 from the official website. To check the schedule, they need to enter their 10-digit College UID in the login window and as per their allotted dates they will have to go and collect the semester 1 admit card of Calcutta University.

Calcutta University Sem 1 Admit Card Distribution Schedule - Direct Link (Available Now)

Important Instructions For Collecting Calcutta University Sem 1 Admit Card 2022

The University will start distributing the admit card of Calcutta University Sem 1 on Feb 22 and 23. In order to collect their admit card, students will have to follow these important guidelines released by the officials. Check the details below -

Students must carry their valid college ID card to collect the Calcutta University Sem 1 examination admit card.

The students must check the allotted date and time slot at the venue and go to collect the exam hall ticket accordingly.

It is mandatory for Semester I students to show the schedule allotment screen at the entrance gate of the distribution venue along with their College ID card.

They must take a screenshot of the schedule screen (screenshot must include Name, UID, CU Roll number, allotted counter & schedule).

How To Check Calcutta University Sem 1 Admit Card Distribution Schedule?

To collect the admit card from their colleges, students will have to check the schedule on the official website. They can follow the steps to know how to check Calcutta University Sem 1 Admit Card Distribution Schedule -

1st Step - Go to the official website - thebges.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on BCom/BA/BSc Semester I Calcutta University exam 2022.

3rd Step - Now, scroll and check - Click here for Semester I Calcutta University Examination, 2022 Admit Card Distribution Schedule.

4th Step - A new login window will appear.

5th Step - Enter 10-digit College UID.

6th Step - The schedule for admit card distribution will appear on the screen.

Also Read: IGNOU Online, ODL and Merit-based Programme Registration Deadline Extended, Get Direct Link Here