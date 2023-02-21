IGNOU Online, ODL and Merit-based Programme Registration Deadline Extended, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU Online, ODL, and Merit-based Programme Registration Extended: As per the latest updates, the authorities have extended the deadline for Online, ODL, and Merit-based ODL Programmes. Now, the candidates can apply for the same on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. till February 28, 2023. The authorities may not give any further chance to fill out the application form. Thus, candidates must apply for the programmes before the deadline.

The official statement of the same reads, “Admission Link for Online Programmes ODL and Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session date extended till 28th February 2023”. Along with this, the re-registration for the January session 2023 has been extended till January 28, 2023, with a late fee of Rs 200.

IGNOU Online, ODL, Merit-based Programme Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for IGNOU Online, ODL & Merit-based Programmes?

As per the extension, candidates can now apply for the Online, ODL, and Merit-based Programmes till Feb 28. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Admission link for ODL, Online or merit-based programme

Step 3: Read the instructions and register by entering details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered username and password

Step 5 : Fill out the Application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Important Notice for Online, ODL Applicants

“A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy."

