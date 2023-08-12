CBSE Board Exams 2024: Schools to Begin Submitting List of Candidates from August 14

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a schedule of activities for the upcoming board exams in 2024. The schedule includes dates for direct admissions in Classes 10 and 12, change in subject, submission of List of Candidates (LOC), and registration of Class 9 and 11 students.

CBSE said that its primary mission is to conduct Secondary and Senior Secondary Examinations and to ensure the successful conduct of these examinations, it issues notices and circulars whenever necessary. This year, the board said that an amended schedule will be issued to be strictly adhered to by the schools to ensure that other activities of Secondary Examination - 2024 can be completed on time.

The board also announced that it has published a document on the framework and guidelines of Class 10 and Class 12 certificate examinations for the guidance of the schools. The board also requested the principals of the schools to follow the circular and to act in a timely and correct manner to submit the Letter of Intent (LOC) for classes 10 and 12.

The schedule is as follows: The submission of the Letter of Intent for class 10 and class 12 will start on August 14. The last date for submitting the Letter of Intent without a late fee is 13 September. The list with the late fee will be submitted from 14 September to 22 September.

CBSE Allows Direct Admissions in Classes 10 and 12 till August 31

Schools are allowed to offer direct admissions in Classes 10 and 12 up to 31 August 2022. During this time, they also need to collect CWSN data and submit it to the Regional Office for approval of Concessions if any. Schools will also need to provide CWSN details of students in their LOC portal.

Students and their parents will need to apply by 31 August 2022 to change the Subject. The schools will analyse the applications and submit them to the Regional office for approval. Once CBSE approves the application, the school will need to fill in the right subject name of the candidate in its LOC portal.

CBSE Sets Deadlines For Requests Related to Sports, Attendance, And Wards of Armed Forces

Students who are involved in sports and Olympic participation will have to submit their applications by December. Schools will have to seek recommendations from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) or the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (CSE). The board has asked schools to submit all details by December. No request will be accepted after December 31, 2023.

As far as attendance shortage cases are concerned, CBSE requested schools to take into account students’ attendance till January 1, 2024, and forward the cases to the office by 5th January. Schools will get board approval by January 31.

In addition, schools were requested to submit applications for wards of armed forces personnel and para-military personnel who were killed on duty by January 31.

