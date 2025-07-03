CG PET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at cgdte.admissions.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released the CG PET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result. Students who took part in the CG PET counselling can now check their seat allotment status online by visiting the official website at cgdte.admissions.nic.in.

To view the result, candidates need to log in using their registered details, like application number and password. Please note that the seat allotment result is available only online, and it will not be shared through any other method.

The seat allotment has been done based on the candidate’s rank, choice of colleges/courses, category, and the availability of seats.

How to Check CG PET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates who took part in CG PET counselling can follow these easy steps to check their seat allotment result for 2025: