CG PET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at cgdte.admissions.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released the CG PET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result. Students who took part in the CG PET counselling can now check their seat allotment status online by visiting the official website at cgdte.admissions.nic.in.
To view the result, candidates need to log in using their registered details, like application number and password. Please note that the seat allotment result is available only online, and it will not be shared through any other method.
The seat allotment has been done based on the candidate’s rank, choice of colleges/courses, category, and the availability of seats.
How to Check CG PET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates who took part in CG PET counselling can follow these easy steps to check their seat allotment result for 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cgdte.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “CG PET 2025 Seat Allotment Result” link.
Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button.
Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on your screen.
Next Steps After CG PET 2025 Seat Allotment
If you have been allotted a seat in CG PET 2025 Round 1, you must confirm your admission by visiting the allotted institute between July 3 and July 6, 2025. During this time, candidates need to carry all the necessary documents for verification and also pay the required admission fee to secure their seat. Failing to complete these steps within the given deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the seat allotment result, candidates are advised to immediately contact the CG PET counselling authorities for assistance.
