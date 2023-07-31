CMA Dec Registration 2023: Foundation, Inter and Final Course Last Date Extended; Apply Here

CMA Dec Registration 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) foundation, intermediate, and final registration deadline. Now, eligible candidates can apply till August 10, 2023, for the December session. They can visit the official website: icmai.in for registration purposes.

Candidates who have cleared the Class 10 or 12 exams or appeared in Class 12 or equivalent examinations are eligible for CMA Dec Registration 2023. Candidates are required to complete the Bachelor’s degree and pass the intermediate exam for the CMA Intermediate course. Whereas, those who have qualified for the CMA intermediate are eligible for the CMA Final 2023 exam.

The ICMAI had previously indicated that the CMA exams for 2023 under the new 2022 syllabus would start in the June term and run through December 2023. The costs for all three courses have also been disclosed by the institute.

CMA Dec Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link for CMA Dec Registration 2023 is given below:

CMA Foundation Registration December 2023 Click Here CMA Inter Registration December 2023 Click Here CMA Final Registration December 2023 Click Here

ICMAI CMA December 2023 Fee

Check out the fee for all three courses below:

Course Fees (INR) CMA Foundation 6,000 CMA Intermediate 23,100 CMA Final 25,000

For intermediate and final courses beginning in December 2023, the deadline for revalidating coaching clearance is September 15. Hindi exam writing will also be an option for candidates. The institute warned that answers that are partially written in Hindi and partially in English will be rejected.