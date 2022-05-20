CUET PG 2022: Registration and Application Process Commence at cuet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency has commenced the application process for the CUET PG 2022 Entrance examinations. According to the notification issued by the UGC Chairman, the CUET PG 2022 applications commenced on May 19, 2022.

The last date for students to submit the CUET PG 2022 applications is June 18, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the CUET 2022 PG Examinations can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also read through the instructions provided, eligibility criteria and application process before submitting the CUET 2022 Registration and application form.

CUET PG 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted in the third week of June 2022. The examination will be conducted in the online computer based mode. Candidates can visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below to complete the CUET PG 2022 Registration and application process.

CUET PG 2022 Registrations

CUET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Before registering for the CUET PG exams 2022 it is mandatory that the students read through the eligibility criteria provided by the National Testing Agency in order to apply for the PG Entrance.

Candidates applying must note that there is no age limit to apply for the CUET PG 2022 Exams. However, in case there is an age limit in the university the candidates are applying to they are required to fulfill the same.

Candidates in the final year of their undergraduate studies and those who have completed their undergraduate with the minimum marks required are eligible to apply.

Students applying for particular programmes must also check the subject requirement in order to be considered eligible for the PG course they are applying for.

CUET PG 2022 Registration link is now live on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. To complete the CUET PG 2022 Registrations students are required to visit the official website and Click on the ‘New Registration’ link provided.

After entering the details in the registration link students will be provided with the CUET PG 2022 Application ID which is to be used for further login purposes.

CUET PG 2022 Applications

After completing the CUET PG 2022 Registrations, candidates will be directed to the ‘Candidate Login’ where they are required to enter the CUET PG Application Number and Password set during the CUET PG Registration process.

The CUET PG 2022 Applications will be displayed. Candidates are required to enter the details including the academic qualification, certificates, category details, documents and scanned copies of images.

After entering all the above mentioned details, students will be directed to the fee payment link. Candidates can submit the CUET PG 2022 application fee and click on the final submission link.

CUET PG 2022 Application fee

CUET PG 2022 Application Fee Payment has to be completed in the online mode. The link for students to submit the CUET PG 2022 application fee will be available after the students complete the submission of the application form. Candidates can check here the CUET PG 2022 application fee details.

Category Application fee for upto 3 papers Fees for additional test papers General Rs. 800 Rs 200 OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS Rs. 600 Rs. 150 SC/ ST/ Other Rs. 550 Rs. 150 PwBD Rs. 500 Rs. 150



