CUET PG 2023 Admit Card for June 13 and 14 Exams Released, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: CUET PG 2023 admit cards have been released on the official website. The admit cards were issued on June 11, 2023. Students appearing for the Postgraduate entrance exams to be held on June 13 and 14, 2023 can visit the official website to download the admit card.

CUET PG Result link is available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The admit card is a mandatory document which has to be shown at the exam centre. The details of the exams along with the exam centre details will be given on the CUET PG 2023 admit card. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the admit card by entering the application number and date of birth in the result link.

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Link - Click Here

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card

CUET PG 2023 admit card is available for download online. Candidates can enter their login credentials to download the admit card. Follow the steps provided here to download the CUET PG 2023 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the PG Admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the result link

Step 4: The PG admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Details

CUET PG 2023 admit card is available for download in online mode. The following details will be given on the CUET PG 2023 admit card

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Application number

Subjects

Stream

Exam schedule

Reporting time

Exam centre name and address

Examination details

Instructions for candidates

Students must also note that the CUET PG 2023 admit card is mandatory to be shown at the exam centre and those without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

