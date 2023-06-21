  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CUET PG 2023: NTA releases revised exam dates for unaccommodated candidates, check notice here

CUET PG 2023: NTA releases revised exam dates for unaccommodated candidates, check notice here

CUET PG 2023 Exam: NTA has once again rescheduled the exam dates for unaccommodated candidates. For over 44,000 candidates who could not be accommodated, their exam will now be scheduled from June 22 to 27 and 30, 2023. Check pdf notice here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 12:15 IST
NTA releases revised exam dates for unaccommodated candidates
NTA releases revised exam dates for unaccommodated candidates

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification for those who could not be accommodated between June 5 to 17, 2023 for CUET PG exams. As per the notification, there are about 44079 candidates who could not be accommodated in the advertised date sheet. NTA has once again revised the dates of CUET PG 2023 for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated. 

Now, their exam is scheduled to be held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 June 2023. Earlier, the exam for all these candidates was scheduled from June 21 to 23, 2023 (with buffer dates 24 and 25 June 2023). However, it has been revised now. The admit card for June 22 CUET PG exam is expected to be released soon. 

Revised CUET PG Exam Dates 2023 for Unaccommodated Candidates 

As per the NTA Notice, so far more than 8.33 lakh candidates have participated in the CUET PG 2023. Out of which 44079 candidates were not accommodated in the advertised date sheet. For them, NTA has once again revised the dates. Check the table below for detailed information: 

Events 

Revised Dates 

CUET PG Exam

June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 June 2023

CUET PG 2023 Date Sheet for June 22 Exam

Candidates can check below the shift-wise details for the CUET to be held on June 22: 

Date

Shift 1- Exam Subjects

Shift 2- Exam Subjects

Shift 3- Exam Subjects

June 22, 2023

Geology; Earth Sciences

Mechanical Engineering

BEd Science 

History

Home Science

LLM

Electronics;

Communication and Information Engineering

Museology

Art and Aesthetics

Microbiology/Applied Microbiology

BEd

Baudha Darshan / Buddhist Studies (Trilingual)

Physics 

Psychology

Food Science and Technology

Where to contact in case of any issue regarding CUET PG Exam Date 2023?

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the CUET examination city intimation slip or admit card, they can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700. They are advised to visit NTA website: nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. 

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 22 Exam 

As of now the admit card for the CUET PG exam to be held on June 22 has not been released. However, it is expected to be issued soon by today. Candidates can download their admit card for CUET (PG) - 2023 online at cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download it. 

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Over 4 Lakh Aspirants Compete for Admission at BR Ambedkar University

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023