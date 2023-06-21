CUET PG 2023: NTA releases revised exam dates for unaccommodated candidates, check notice here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification for those who could not be accommodated between June 5 to 17, 2023 for CUET PG exams. As per the notification, there are about 44079 candidates who could not be accommodated in the advertised date sheet. NTA has once again revised the dates of CUET PG 2023 for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated.

Now, their exam is scheduled to be held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 June 2023. Earlier, the exam for all these candidates was scheduled from June 21 to 23, 2023 (with buffer dates 24 and 25 June 2023). However, it has been revised now. The admit card for June 22 CUET PG exam is expected to be released soon.

Revised CUET PG Exam Dates 2023 for Unaccommodated Candidates

As per the NTA Notice, so far more than 8.33 lakh candidates have participated in the CUET PG 2023. Out of which 44079 candidates were not accommodated in the advertised date sheet. For them, NTA has once again revised the dates. Check the table below for detailed information:

Events Revised Dates CUET PG Exam June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 June 2023

CUET PG 2023 Date Sheet for June 22 Exam

Candidates can check below the shift-wise details for the CUET to be held on June 22:

Date Shift 1- Exam Subjects Shift 2- Exam Subjects Shift 3- Exam Subjects June 22, 2023 Geology; Earth Sciences Mechanical Engineering BEd Science History Home Science LLM Electronics; Communication and Information Engineering Museology Art and Aesthetics Microbiology/Applied Microbiology BEd Baudha Darshan / Buddhist Studies (Trilingual) Physics





Psychology Food Science and Technology

Where to contact in case of any issue regarding CUET PG Exam Date 2023?

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the CUET examination city intimation slip or admit card, they can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700. They are advised to visit NTA website: nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 22 Exam

As of now the admit card for the CUET PG exam to be held on June 22 has not been released. However, it is expected to be issued soon by today. Candidates can download their admit card for CUET (PG) - 2023 online at cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download it.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Over 4 Lakh Aspirants Compete for Admission at BR Ambedkar University