CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Likely this Week; Check Marking Scheme, Steps to Calculate NTA Scores

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) answer key is likely to be released this week. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download the provisional key on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in available in PDF form. The authorities concluded the CUET PG exams 2023 on June 30, 2023.

Candidates must note that the CUET PG answer key 2023 shall be provisional/tentative. They can raise objections against the same which will be later reviewed by experts. If any of the objections are accepted, a final answer key will be issued on whose basis CUET PG result 2023 will be announced. It must be noted that the NTA CUET scorecard will be only valid from 2023-24.

CUET PG Result 2023: Check Statistics Here

Check out the number of students who appeared in the postgraduate entrance exam below:

Exam Date No. of Candidates June 5 to 8 Unique registered candidates: 458774 Total Candidates: 876908 June 9 to 11 186000 Candidates June 12 61341 Candidates June 13 24612 Candidates June 17 65929 Candidates June 22 to 30 To be notified soon

How NTA CUET Scores 2023 will be Calculated?

CUET PG 2023 was conducted for multiple choice questions (MCQs). The final CUET PG answer key 2023 will be used to evaluate the multiple-choice questions on all test papers, and the raw (actual) marks obtained by each candidate will then be added together to determine the CUET PG 2023 result. The candidates' raw or real marks from several shifts or sessions will be transformed into an NTA Score for multi-shift exams.

What is CUET PG 2023 Marking Scheme?

Candidates can calculate estimated scores with the help of the CUET PG answer key 2023 marking scheme. Check the details below:

Every question carries 4 marks

The candidate will receive four marks for each appropriate response on the CUET PG 2023.

One mark will be subtracted for each incorrect response.

No marks will be awarded for failure to respond or for not even trying.

The candidate must select the one choice that is the proper response to a question.

But if there are several valid answers or modifications to the CUET PG answer key after the process of challenges, only the candidates who correctly answered the question according to the final revised answer key will receive credit.

Full marks will be awarded to all candidates, whether or not they attempted the question that was dropped due to a technological problem.

