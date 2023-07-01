CUET UG Answer key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today, CUET Result to Announce by July 15 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET UG answer key 2023 objection window today: July 1, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional key can raise objections on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in by 11.30 PM today. Check the tentative key PDF, and steps to raise objections here.
The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) answer key challenges were invited from June 29 to July 1, 2023. The challenges made by candidates will be reviewed by the experts. If any of them are accepted, a final/revised answer key will be uploaded on the official website.
CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to raise objections is given below:
|
CUET Answer Key 2023 PDF
|
CUET Answer Key 2023 Objection Window
CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Raise Objections Against Provisional Key
Check out the following steps to raise objections:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in
Step 2: Check out the question paper with recorded responses
Step 3: On the homepage, log in with the application number and password
Step 4: Submit the challenge and upload supporting documents
Step 5: Pay the required fee i.e. Rs 200 per question
Step 6: The objection will be submitted
When Will CUET UG Result 2023 be Announced?
After the closure of the CUET UG answer key 2023 objection window, a panel of experts will review the challenges made by candidates. If any of the objections are accepted, NTA will release a final answer key on whose basis CUET UG result 2023 will be prepared and declared. As per the UG Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, CUET UG results are slated to announce by July 15, 2023.
Check Out Official Tweet Here
CUET UPDATES: The announcement of the CUET-UG results has been extended until July 15th: Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman #CUET #CUETUG #Results #Announcement #Updates #Extended # July15 #CUET2023.— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) June 30, 2023
Courtesy: @Amarujala pic.twitter.com/DcURlS22SP
