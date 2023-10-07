  1. Home
DU BTech Spot Round 3 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply at admission.uod.ac.in

DU BTech Spot Round 3 registration window will be closed today. Eligible candidates must apply at admission.uod.ac.in. Check the complete schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 7, 2023 11:23 IST
DU BTech Spot Round 3 Admission: Delhi University will close the registration window for the BTech 3rd spot round today: October 7, 2023, by 5.00 PM. Eligible candidates must apply for the academic year 2023-24 on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. It is advised to apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide extensions. 

According to the DU BTech Spot Round 3 Schedule, the seat allotment results will be declared on October 9, 2023. Candidates can accept the allocated seats between October 9 and 11, 2023 The last date to submit the admission fee is October 13, 2023. 

DU BTech Spot Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register 

October 7, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Declaration of seat allotment result

October 9, 2023 (at 11 am)

Seat Acceptance by Candidates

October 9 to 11, 2023

Colleges to verify and approve the online application 

October 9 to 12, 2023

Last date of payment of admission fees

October 13, 2023

How to Apply for DU BTech Spot Round 3?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Candidates who wish to be admitted to the UG and BTech programs at DU must accept the seat that has been assigned as part of the spot admission process. It must be noted that there will not be any Upgrade and Withdrawal choices available during the DU UG and BTech spot admission rounds. The seat allotted during the spot admission process will be the only one available, according to the university.

