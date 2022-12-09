DU PG Admission 2022: Round 2 Registration Ends Today, Check the steps here

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University will close the online registration portal for PG Round 2 today December 9, 2022, at 11:59 pm. Applications for postgraduate programmes have been invited since December 8 and will end today. Also, candidates who were allocated seats in the Round 2 will have to report to the various colleges allotted to them by tomorrow December 10, 2022.

As per the press release issued by DU, applicants are required to pay the fee against the Round 2 merit list till December 10 up to 11:59 pm. Eligible candidates can check all details and apply through the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

Steps to Register for DU PG Round 2

Interested candidates who seek admission to different Postgraduate courses at Delhi University are advised to participate in the online counselling process. All those students who were not allotted any seat in the Round 1 can register for Round 2 latest by today at 11:59 pm on the DU’s official webpage. Given below are the simple steps to apply for the Round 2 process.

Step 1 - Go to the main webpage - admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2 - Click on the link PG Admission 2022

Step 3 - Fill in the application form by giving all the required details

Step 4 - Upload the important documents as mentioned on the portal

Step 5 - Pay the PG admission fee

Step 6 - Download the admission letter and keep a copy of the same

Documents Required for DU PG Admission 2022

Registered candidates should enter all the correct details in their online application form for admission to DU’s postgraduate degree courses in 2022. The list of documents needed during the PG online registration process is as follows.

Passport size photograph

Scanned signature

A valid ID proof (any one for the following) - Aadhar Card/ Voter’s Identity Card/ Pan Card/ Passport/ Driving License

Class 10th certificate (self-attested) as DOB proof

Caste certificate (self-attested)

Aspirants who got seats in PG Round 2 merit list can verify and approve their admissions by reporting to their allocated colleges latest by December 10 up to 1 pm. After the Round 2 process gets completed, the third admission list will be displayed on the DU website on December 12, 2022. The admission procedure against the third merit list will be completed by December 15, 2022.

