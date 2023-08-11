  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU PG Admission 2023 Application Deadline Extended; Apply at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2023 Application Deadline Extended; Apply at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University has extended the last date for admission to postgraduate courses. Applicants can now apply till August 14, 2023. The application form can be filled out through the CSAS portal at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 11, 2023 16:54 IST
DU PG Admission 2023
DU PG Admission 2023

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date for admission to postgraduate courses. Aspirants can now apply till August 14, 2023, up to 4:59 PM. They can fill out the application form through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

The official notification reads, “An extension in Registration to CSAS (PG)-2023 has been provided to candidates who could not register on the portal and wish to register now. Such candidates can do so till 04:59 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023.

The notice further read that all candidates must submit their applications and pay the required fees before the deadline. This is the last and final chance to edit/upgrade/register. There will be no extension/request in this case.

DU PG Admission 2023 Extension Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

DU PG Admission 2023: Application Correction Facility Begins

Aspirants who have already registered and would like to make changes to their DU PG application form can do the same between August 11 and 14, 2023. The first DU PG allocation list will be announced on August 17.

DU PG Admission 2023 Schedule Round 1

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Declaration of first allocation list

August 17, 2023

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat

August 17 to 20, 2023

Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications

August 17 to 21, 2023

Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates

August 22, 2023

Also Read: DU Third Merit List 2023 Date: Delhi University 3rd Admission List, Direct Link, Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023