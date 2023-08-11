DU PG Admission 2023 Application Deadline Extended; Apply at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date for admission to postgraduate courses. Aspirants can now apply till August 14, 2023, up to 4:59 PM. They can fill out the application form through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

The official notification reads, “An extension in Registration to CSAS (PG)-2023 has been provided to candidates who could not register on the portal and wish to register now. Such candidates can do so till 04:59 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023.



The notice further read that all candidates must submit their applications and pay the required fees before the deadline. This is the last and final chance to edit/upgrade/register. There will be no extension/request in this case.

DU PG Admission 2023 Extension Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

DU PG Admission 2023: Application Correction Facility Begins

Aspirants who have already registered and would like to make changes to their DU PG application form can do the same between August 11 and 14, 2023. The first DU PG allocation list will be announced on August 17.

DU PG Admission 2023 Schedule Round 1

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Particulars Dates Declaration of first allocation list August 17, 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat August 17 to 20, 2023 Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications August 17 to 21, 2023 Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates August 22, 2023

