FDDI AIST 2024 Registration Begins on Oct 25; Check Eligibility, Steps to Apply Here

FDDI AIST 2024: Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) will begin registrations for admission to bachelor’s and master's degree programmes from October 25, 2023, onwards. Interested candidates can apply on the official website: fddiindia.com.

The FDDI AIST 2024 entrance exam will be administered on paper for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The FDDI AIST exam 2024 will consist of 150 questions and award 200 marks. The FDDI entrance exam 2024 won't have any negative marking.

The institute provides BDes degrees in fashion design and MDes degrees in footwear design and production, production and management, retail and fashion merchandise, leather goods and accessory design, and retail and fashion merchandising.

Candidates must qualify for the All India Selection Test (AIST) to get admission to various design programmes in the institute.

Who Can Apply for FDDI AIST 2024?

Candidates can check out the eligibility requirements below:

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 or equivalent test from a recognized board of education to be eligible.

Students must possess a valid scorecard from the All India Senior Secondary School Examination (AISSCE), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the State Board, or an equivalent exam.

FDDI entrance exam has a 25-year-old age limit as of July 1, 2024.

How to Apply for FDDI AIST 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: fddiindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

