GATE 2024 Registrations With Late Fee Begin Today, Get Details Here

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will begin the GATE 2024 application process with a late fee today, October 13, 2023. Yesterday, October 12 was the last date for candidates to submit their GATE 2024 applications without a late fee. Students who were unable to submit their applications until yesterday can now submit their applications until October 20 with a late fee.

The GATE 2024 entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted in February 2024. Those appearing for the entrance exam can visit the official website of GATE 2024 to submit their applications.

The GATE 2024 registration and application submission link with the late fee is provided on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Students can also submit their GATE 2024 registration and application through the direct link given here.

GATE 2024 Registration Without Late Fee - Click Here

GATE 2024 Registration Fee

A late fee of Rs. 500 will be applicable along with the registration fee. Candidates can check the category-wise registration fee below

Category Regular Period Late Fee Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) ₹ 900 ₹ 500 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) ₹ 1800 ₹ 500

GATE 2024 Registrations With Late Fee

The last date for students to submit their GATE 2024 registration and application process with a late fee is October 20, 2023. Earlier, the last date was scheduled for October 13 which was then revised after the registration dates were extended to October 12. Students can follow the steps given below to submit their GATE 2024 registrations

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link and enter the required details in the fresh registration link

Step 3: Login to fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and move on to the registration fee submission

Step 5: Submit the registration fee along with the late fee and click on submit

