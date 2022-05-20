GATE COAP 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at coap.iitb.ac.in, Know How To Check Here

GATE COAP 2022: India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, the coordinating institute of the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) will release the 1st seat allotment list today on 20th May 2022. All the registered candidates can access the seat allotment result at the official website of COAP - coap.iitb.ac.in. They can log in using their user ID and password to check the offers and accept/decline them.

Also, candidates who are satisfied with the round 1st seat allotment can confirm their decision of accepting their seats till the prescribed date. Also, the last date to accept the GATE COAP seat allotment for round 1 is 22nd May.

GATE COAP 1st Seat Allotment 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

GATE COAP 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

After the result is announced, GATE COAP candidates can accept and freeze, retain and wait, or reject and wait for the seat. They will have to select one of the available options for COAP round 1 seat allotment before the last date. Those who accept and freeze their allotted seat need to visit the Institute for further admission process.

How To Check GATE COAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Candidates can check their 1st round of seat allotment result on the official website of COAP. The allotment offers will be available only in online mode. On the homepage of the official website, login using the valid ID and password. On the new page, click on the seat allotment button. The institute-wise allotment of seats for every institute’s status in which candidates have applied will be reflected on the screen. Noe, the candidates have to confirm the seat allotment with options from “Accept and Freeze”, “Retain and Wait”, “Reject and Wait” and “Reject”.

About COAP

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the IITs, IISc Bangalore, or a job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). For admission in M.Tech courses in any of the participating IITs or ISc Bangalore, candidates must have a valid GATE score. Candidates must note that the participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats based on their selection criteria and release the admission status in the COAP portal.

