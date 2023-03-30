GISA Launches its India Chapter, Calls to Join Forces to Improve Education Sector

GISA India Chapter: The India chapter of the Global Independent Schools Association (GISA) was launched on March 29, 2023. As per the details given by officials, over 340,000 private schools across the country were invited to join the first representative body for the Worldwide Independent K-12 Education Sector. Dr Ashok Pandey, Senior Educationist and Former Director of Ahlcon Group of Schools heads the National Chapter of GISA India.

The aim of the event was to be in line with India’s National Education Policy 2020 to improve the education provisions throughout the world, through knowledge sharing. As per a recent survey conducted, over 50% of secondary school students and 13% of primary school students in India are enrolled in private institutions run by non-government organisations, religious bodies, special interest groups, foundations or business enterprises.

Knowledge Sharing a Priority

The GISA India chapter was launched prioritizing knowledge sharing between independent sector and government sector schools to improve the education system worldwide. The association seeks to co-ordinate, represent and give a voice to the global K-12 independent education sector by also filling a void of a sector which educates 350 million children from across the world. These include 52% of secondary school children in South Asia and 45% of primary school students in Latin America.

Christopher Short, MD, Nord Anglia Education India stated his delight to represent the group and join others to launch the GISA India chapter. He further added that GISA given an excellent platform to promote the benefits of International Schools in India and also highlights how the organisation can work with the national system to promote high standards and education for the next generation.

Forum for the Education Sector

GISA has been constituted with an aim to become the go-to voice of the independent education sector showcasing its impact and also acting as a resource for governments and global institutions to work together.

It also provides a forum for the education sector to share its vast accumulated knowledge and expertise within the private education sector and also works with policymakers and governments to help raise the standard of education given in schools both private and public.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, CEO of Nord Anglia Education and Chairman of the GISA's Executive Board, said when speaking at the event stated that independent schools are often the centre of innovation introducing new methodologies, pedagogic styles and technologies and GISA can provide considerable insight and best practice which will benefit both state and independent schools across. He further added that GISA can make an even greater impact on education by working together.

Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills for the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), stated that getting the independent sector to raise its voice serving the public good is vital and the world tomorrow will be difficult for those without a strong education and skill set for the future.

