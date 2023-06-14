  1. Home
GPAT Result 2023 Expected Soon, Over 50 thousand Students Await Marksheets

GPAT results 2023 will be announced by this week. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out scorecards at gpat.nta.nic.in by entering their login credentials.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 19:39 IST
GPAT Result 2023: Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) result is expected to be announced by June 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in GPAT 2023 exam conducted in online mode can check out their results on the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in by entering their login credentials. Out of the 53302 candidates who registered, 50508 appeared in the exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will also be releasing the final answer key soon. The provisional answer key was released on June 1, 2023.  Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the tentative key till June 3, 2023. NTA will now release the revised answer key based on the objections received by the candidates. Candidates must note that GPAT 2023 results will be announced on the basis of the GPAT final answer key 2023.

GPAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned table to access important events alongside dates here.

Events

Dates

GPAT 2023 Exam

May 22, 2023

GPAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key

June 1, 2023

GPAT 2023 Challenge Submission Date

June 3, 2023

GPAT 2023 Result

June 15, 2023 (expected) 

How to Access GPAT Results 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can access their scorecards on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access GPAT results online-

Step 1: Visit the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GPAT Result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep multiple printouts for future reference

GPAT Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned details that will be mentioned on the GPAT mark sheet.

  • Candidate's name
  • Application number
  • Mother's name
  • Father's name
  • Category
  • State of residence
  • Date of birth
  • Marks obtained in GPAT 2023
  • Maximum marks
  • All India Rank
  • NTA score
  • Category-wise cut off qualifying scores

GPAT Expected Cut-off 2023

The GPAT cut-off 2023 will be determined by a variety of factors, including the number of candidates, seats available, marking method, and difficulty level.  Check out the previous year cut-off's here:

Category Cutoff scores 2023
Cutoff scores
2022
Total candidates
2022		 Cutoff scores
2021		 Total candidates
2021		 Cutoff scores
2020		 Total candidates
2020
General To be announced 148 14265 359-186 1782 163 1974
OBC-NCL To be announced 120 23104 185-152 1179 131 1350
SC To be announced 94 5420 185-114 688 103 727
ST To be announced 75 1478 183-87 340 76 373
EWS To be announced 122 6008 185-155 458 104 489

GPAT 2023: Check Previous Year Statistics

Candidates can go through the following table to check the previous year's trends:

GPAT Statistics

2022

2021

2020

2019

Registered Candidates

53302

47942

50975

42827

Candidates Appeared

50508

45504

48360

40649

Test Cities

121

121

107

84

