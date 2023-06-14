GPAT Result 2023 Expected Soon, Over 50 thousand Students Await Marksheets

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

GPAT Result 2023: Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) result is expected to be announced by June 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in GPAT 2023 exam conducted in online mode can check out their results on the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in by entering their login credentials. Out of the 53302 candidates who registered, 50508 appeared in the exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will also be releasing the final answer key soon. The provisional answer key was released on June 1, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the tentative key till June 3, 2023. NTA will now release the revised answer key based on the objections received by the candidates. Candidates must note that GPAT 2023 results will be announced on the basis of the GPAT final answer key 2023.

GPAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned table to access important events alongside dates here.

Events Dates GPAT 2023 Exam May 22, 2023 GPAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key June 1, 2023 GPAT 2023 Challenge Submission Date June 3, 2023 GPAT 2023 Result June 15, 2023 (expected)

How to Access GPAT Results 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can access their scorecards on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access GPAT results online-

Step 1: Visit the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GPAT Result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep multiple printouts for future reference

GPAT Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned details that will be mentioned on the GPAT mark sheet.

Candidate's name

Application number

Mother's name

Father's name

Category

State of residence

Date of birth

Marks obtained in GPAT 2023

Maximum marks

All India Rank

NTA score

Category-wise cut off qualifying scores

GPAT Expected Cut-off 2023

The GPAT cut-off 2023 will be determined by a variety of factors, including the number of candidates, seats available, marking method, and difficulty level. Check out the previous year cut-off's here:

Category Cutoff scores 2023

Cutoff scores

2022

Total candidates

2022 Cutoff scores

2021 Total candidates

2021 Cutoff scores

2020 Total candidates

2020 General To be announced 148 14265 359-186 1782 163 1974 OBC-NCL To be announced 120 23104 185-152 1179 131 1350 SC To be announced 94 5420 185-114 688 103 727 ST To be announced 75 1478 183-87 340 76 373 EWS To be announced 122 6008 185-155 458 104 489

GPAT 2023: Check Previous Year Statistics

Candidates can go through the following table to check the previous year's trends:

GPAT Statistics 2022 2021 2020 2019 Registered Candidates 53302 47942 50975 42827 Candidates Appeared 50508 45504 48360 40649 Test Cities 121 121 107 84

