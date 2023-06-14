GPAT Result 2023 Expected Soon, Over 50 thousand Students Await Marksheets

GPAT Result 2023: Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) result is expected to be announced by June 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in GPAT 2023 exam conducted in online mode can check out their results on the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in by entering their login credentials. Out of the 53302 candidates who registered, 50508 appeared in the exam.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will also be releasing the final answer key soon. The provisional answer key was released on June 1, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the tentative key till June 3, 2023. NTA will now release the revised answer key based on the objections received by the candidates. Candidates must note that GPAT 2023 results will be announced on the basis of the GPAT final answer key 2023.
GPAT 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned table to access important events alongside dates here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
GPAT 2023 Exam
|
May 22, 2023
|
GPAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key
|
June 1, 2023
|
GPAT 2023 Challenge Submission Date
|
June 3, 2023
|
GPAT 2023 Result
|
June 15, 2023 (expected)
How to Access GPAT Results 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the exam can access their scorecards on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access GPAT results online-
Step 1: Visit the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on GPAT Result link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the same
Step 6: Keep multiple printouts for future reference
GPAT Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard
Candidates can check out the below-mentioned details that will be mentioned on the GPAT mark sheet.
- Candidate's name
- Application number
- Mother's name
- Father's name
- Category
- State of residence
- Date of birth
- Marks obtained in GPAT 2023
- Maximum marks
- All India Rank
- NTA score
- Category-wise cut off qualifying scores
GPAT Expected Cut-off 2023
The GPAT cut-off 2023 will be determined by a variety of factors, including the number of candidates, seats available, marking method, and difficulty level. Check out the previous year cut-off's here:
|Category
|Cutoff scores 2023
|
Cutoff scores
2022
|
Total candidates
2022
|Cutoff scores
2021
|Total candidates
2021
|Cutoff scores
2020
|Total candidates
2020
|General
|To be announced
|148
|14265
|359-186
|1782
|163
|1974
|OBC-NCL
|To be announced
|120
|23104
|185-152
|1179
|131
|1350
|SC
|To be announced
|94
|5420
|185-114
|688
|103
|727
|ST
|To be announced
|75
|1478
|183-87
|340
|76
|373
|EWS
|To be announced
|122
|6008
|185-155
|458
|104
|489
GPAT 2023: Check Previous Year Statistics
Candidates can go through the following table to check the previous year's trends:
|
GPAT Statistics
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
Registered Candidates
|
53302
|
47942
|
50975
|
42827
|
Candidates Appeared
|
50508
|
45504
|
48360
|
40649
|
Test Cities
|
121
|
121
|
107
|
84
