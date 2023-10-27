  1. Home
HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024: Students Allowed to Choose Between Basic and Standard Mathematics

HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024: Students appearing for the Haryana Class 10 board exams will have to choose between Basic and standard mathematics to appear in. However, some conditions are attached to this.

Updated: Oct 27, 2023 20:24 IST
HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana has now introduced 2 options for the BSEH 10th Board Exam 2024 for Mathematics. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming exams can choose between Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics to appear in.

HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 Mathematics question paper design and curriculum is live on the official website: bseh.org.in. Students must check out them carefully to prepare themselves for the upcoming Haryana Class 10 Board Exams. 

Board Chairman Dr. V.P. Yadav and Board Secretary Ms. Jyoti Mittal, H.P. said that the decision to provide two options in Mathematics was taken considering the difficulty level of the subject and student welfare. 

Basic Mathematics Students NOT Allowed to Pursue Maths in Class 11 

However, it must be noted that students who will be taking basic Mathematics for class 10 will not be allowed to take maths in class 11. Thus, in order to pursue the subject in class 11, students will have to take standard mathematics in HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024. 

Haryana Board 10th Exam 2024 Registration

Meanwhile, BSEH Haryana 10th Board Exam 2024 registrations for classes 10 and 12 will end on November 14, 2023. Haryana Board Exams 2024 are likely to be held in March 2024. For additional information, students can visit the official website: bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 Application Dates 

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events 

Exam Dates 

Exam Fees

Last date to apply 

November 14, 2023

Date to apply with late fees 

November 15 and 21, 2023

Rs 100

Extended date to apply with late fees 

November 22 and 28, 2023

Rs 300

Extended date to apply with late fees 

November 29 to December 5, 2023

Rs 1,000

