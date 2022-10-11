Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration To Start Today at dmer.haryana.gov.in, Check Dates Here

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana will start the registration for Haryana National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling for round 1 today on 11th October 2022. Candidates can apply for Haryana NEET PG counselling registration 2022 on the official websites - dmer.haryana.gov.in or hry.online-counselling.co.in.

Earlier, the authorities released the Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 schedule. Also, as of now only the schedule of Haryana NEET PG counselling round 1 has been released. Once the Haryana NEET PG round 1 counseling is done, the DMER will soon release the dates for the next rounds.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Registration/Submission of choices (Online) and choice locking Editing (if any) 11th to 14th October 2022 (11:59 PM) Haryana NEET PG Provisional seat allotment 16th October 2022 Grievances, if any on the provisional allocated list (Through e-mail) 17th October 2022 (Till 12 noon) Release of allocation list after grievance redressal 17th October 2022 Payment of requisite provisional tuition fee (online) 17th to 19th October 2022 (Till 5 PM) Document verification of candidates at Pt. B.D Sharma UHS, Rohtak. 20th to 22nd October 2022 Last date of joining the allotted institute 22nd October 2022

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Uploading of Documents

While completing the registration for Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022, candidates have to upload all original documents on the admission web portal. All the eligible in-service candidates when applying for admission to MD/MS and Post MBBS DNB/Post MBBS Diploma/Post Diploma DNB courses are required to upload NOCs issued by the competent authority i.e. health department, Haryana/ESIC/Concerned Departments, Organizations and autonomous bodies.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Notice

DMER official notification states that - “It is for the information of all the eligible candidates desirous of seeking admission to MD, MS, MDS courses in government, government-aided, or private-unaided medical institutes including those under private universities and post MBBS DNB, Post MBBS Diploma, Post Diploma DNB courses in government medical colleges, or civil hospitals in the state of Haryana for the academic session 2022-23 and all other concerned that admission to PG courses for the academic session 2022-23 shall be conducted through online combined centralized counselling for all in the state of Haryana on the basis of merit list prepared as per the merit of NEET PG, NEET MDS 2022 and DNB-PD CET2022 (for Post Diploma DNB).”

