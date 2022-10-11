NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations Begin Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations today - October 11, 2022. Students who have qualified the NEET UG exams conducted in July 2022 can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee today to register for the counselling procedure.

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling process will include Registration, Choice Filling, Applications, Application submission, and Fee submission steps. Candidates must note that the allotment process for the counselling will be conducted based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling step of NEET UG 2022 Counselling.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling applications will also be available here as and when the registration process begins.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 is being conducted for admissions to the MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc Nursing programmes offered in Medical and Dental Colleges across the country. The admissions will be conducted for the AIQ seats in Central and Deemed Universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation, Armed Force Medical Services, AIIMS, and JIPMER.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule

The last date for students to complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations is October 17, 2022. Candidates registering for the counselling process must complete the applications before 11 AM on October 17, 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling process will begin on October 14 and will continue until October 18, 2022. In the NEET UG 2022, choice-filling process students are required to enter the choice of course and college as per their border of preference.

The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 allotment list will be available on the official website on October 21, 2022, and the admissions based on the allotment process will be conducted from October 21 to 28, 2022.

According to the schedule provided, a total of two rounds of counselling will be conducted for NEET UG 2022. After the round 2 allotment admissions are completed, the Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round followed by Stray Vacancy Round for AIQ/ Central Universities/ AIIMS/ JIPMER/ B.Sc (Nursing) Seats.

